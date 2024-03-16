Los Angeles Kings vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 16th 2024

The Los Angeles Kings will face the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center on Saturday. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, KCAL and BSSWX.

The contest can be heard on KABC - Talk Radio 790 AM and KTCK - The Ticket 1310 AM/96.7 FM.

Los Angeles Kings game preview

The Los Angeles Kings have a 34-21-11 record, winning their last game 5-0 against the Chicago Blackhawks. They are scoring 3.05 goals and conceding 3.56 per game. Their power play success rate is 21.8%, while their penalty kill rate is 86.7%.

Kevin Fiala has scored 21 goals and provided 36 assists in 66 games, resulting in 57 points. Anze Kopitar has also been a contributor, accumulating 55 points through 20 goals and 35 assists in 66 games.

Cam Talbot has a 20-16-6 record with a save percentage of .917 and goals against average of 2.43 per game. Pheonix Copley (knee), Carl Grundstrom (lower body) and Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) are unavailable for tonight's game.

Dallas Stars game preview

The Dallas Stars have a 40-19-9 record after falling to the New Jersey Devils 6-2 in their last game. They score 3.59 goals and concede 3.04 per game. Their power play success percentage is 23.5%, while their penalty-killing rate is 80.6%.

Jason Robertson has been quite productive for the Stars, scoring 23 goals and providing 44 assists, resulting in 67 points. Meanwhile, Matt Duchene has accumulated 58 points, scoring 23 goals and providing 35 assists.

Jake Oettinger boasts a 25-13-4 record with a save percentage of .896 and a goals-against average of 3.05 goals per game. Due to injuries, Tyler Seguin (lower body) and Evgenii Dadonov (lower body) are sidelined.

Los Angeles Kings lines

Forwards

Quinton Byfield

Anze Kopitar

Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala

Defensemen

Mikey Anderson

Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov

Goalies

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Dallas Stars lines

Forwards

Jason Robertson

Roope Hintz

Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment

Defensemen

Thomas Harley

Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell

Goalies

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars: Odds & Prediction

The Kings have won three games out of the last five, while the Stars have also won three of their previous five. Dallas has a better power play success rate and goals-against average than Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the Kings are 1-2 in their last three road games.

The Stars are the favorites, with odds of -157, while the Kings are the underdogs, holding odds of +132. With an added ice-home advantage, Dallas should win.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Dallas Stars: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Dallas to win (-157)

Tip 2: Game to have over four goals - Yes

Tip 3: Matt Duchene to score - Yes

Tip 4: Home Advantage - Yes