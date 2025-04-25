Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Game 3 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, April 25, 2025

The Los Angeles Kings are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their first-round matchup on April 25 at 10 p.m. ET.
Los Angeles is up 2-0 in the series, winning Game 1, 6-5, and Game 2, 6-2.
Kings vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key stats
- LA went 3-1 against Edmonton in the regular season and is 2-0 in the playoffs
- The Kings averaged 3.03 goals per game
- Edmonton is allowed 2.86 goals per game
- LA went 17-19-5 on the road
- The Oilers averaged 3.15 goals per game
- Los Angeles is allowing 2.47 goals per game
- The Oilers went 25-13-3 at home
Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Preview
Los Angeles is up 2-0 in the series and has scored 6 goals in both games. In Game 2, the Kings were led by Adrian Kempe who had 2 goals and 2 assists, Anze Kopitar had a goal and 3 assists, Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist, while Quinton Byfield and Andrei Kuzemnko each had a goal.
The Kings will start Darcy Kuemper who went 31-11-7 with a 2.02 GAA and a .921 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 13-4-4 with a 2.22 GAA and a .924 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 2-0 with a 3.50 GAA and a .863 SV%.
Edmonton, meanwhile, is down 0-2 as goalie Stuart Skinner has been horrible. The Oilers should start Calvin Pickard who went 22-10-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against the Kings, he's 1-4 with a 3.38 GAA and a .898 SV%. He did come in relief for Skinner in Game 2, and had a 6.32 GAA and a .667 SV%.
The Oilers were led by Viktor Arvidsson, and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal. Edmonton will need its big players to step up in Game 3.
Kings vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction
Los Angeles is a +120 underdog while Edmonton is a -142 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.
The Kings can take a stranglehold of the series against the Oilers, but Edmonton should come out strong here as this is basically a must-win game.
The Oilers should get out to an early lead as Edmonton will get a much-needed win.
Prediction: Oilers 4, Kings 2.
Kings vs Oilers: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-148)
Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)
Tip 3: Trevor Moore 2+ shots on goal (-165)
