Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Game 6 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, May 01, 2025

The Los Angeles Kings are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on May 1 at 10 p.m. ET.

Ad

Los Angeles has lost three straight games and is trailing 3-2 in the series.

Kings vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key stats

LA went 3-1 against Edmonton in the regular season and is 2-3 in the playoffs

The Kings averaged 3.03 goals per game

Edmonton is allowed 2.86 goals per game

LA went 17-19-5 on the road

The Oilers averaged 3.15 goals per game

Los Angeles is allowing 2.47 goals per game

The Oilers went 25-13-3 at home

Ad

Trending

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Preview

Los Angeles took a 2-0 stranglehold of the series but lost three straight and now are on the brink of elimination. In Game 5, the Kings were led by Andrei Kuzmenko who scored the only goal for Los Angeles.

The Kings will start Darcy Kuemper who went 31-11-7 with a 2.02 GAA and a .921 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 13-4-4 with a 2.22 GAA and a .924 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 13-4-4 with a 2.22 GAA and a .924 SV%.

Ad

Edmonton, meanwhile, has won three straight games and can beat the Kings in the first round for the fourth straight season. The Oilers in Game 5 were led by their depth players as Mattias Janmark, Evander Kane, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins all scored.

The Oilers will start Calvin Pickard, who has been a big reason why Edmonton has won three straight. This season, he went 22-10-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against the Kings, he's 1-4 with a 3.38 GAA and a .898 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 3-0 with a 2.62 GAA and a .904 SV%.

Ad

Kings vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction

Los Angeles is a +142 underdog while Edmonton is a -170 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Kings have struggled in the last three games as Edmonton has all the momentum. Pickard has played well in goal as it is now his net and he will continue his success.

Edmonton is also playing better offensively as the Oilers will eliminate the Kings here and win four straight games to close out the series.

Ad

Prediction: Oilers 4, Kings 2.

Kings vs Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-170)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)

Tip 3: Evan Bouchard 3+ shots on goal (-140)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama