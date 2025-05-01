Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Game 6 preview, predictions and odds | Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1, May 01, 2025

The Los Angeles Kings are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on May 1 at 10 p.m. ET.
Los Angeles has lost three straight games and is trailing 3-2 in the series.
Kings vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key stats
- LA went 3-1 against Edmonton in the regular season and is 2-3 in the playoffs
- The Kings averaged 3.03 goals per game
- Edmonton is allowed 2.86 goals per game
- LA went 17-19-5 on the road
- The Oilers averaged 3.15 goals per game
- Los Angeles is allowing 2.47 goals per game
- The Oilers went 25-13-3 at home
Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Preview
Los Angeles took a 2-0 stranglehold of the series but lost three straight and now are on the brink of elimination. In Game 5, the Kings were led by Andrei Kuzmenko who scored the only goal for Los Angeles.
The Kings will start Darcy Kuemper who went 31-11-7 with a 2.02 GAA and a .921 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 13-4-4 with a 2.22 GAA and a .924 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 13-4-4 with a 2.22 GAA and a .924 SV%.
Edmonton, meanwhile, has won three straight games and can beat the Kings in the first round for the fourth straight season. The Oilers in Game 5 were led by their depth players as Mattias Janmark, Evander Kane, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins all scored.
The Oilers will start Calvin Pickard, who has been a big reason why Edmonton has won three straight. This season, he went 22-10-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .900 SV%. In his career against the Kings, he's 1-4 with a 3.38 GAA and a .898 SV%. In the playoffs, he's 3-0 with a 2.62 GAA and a .904 SV%.
Kings vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction
Los Angeles is a +142 underdog while Edmonton is a -170 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.
The Kings have struggled in the last three games as Edmonton has all the momentum. Pickard has played well in goal as it is now his net and he will continue his success.
Edmonton is also playing better offensively as the Oilers will eliminate the Kings here and win four straight games to close out the series.
Prediction: Oilers 4, Kings 2.
Kings vs Oilers: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-170)
Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-130)
Tip 3: Evan Bouchard 3+ shots on goal (-140)
