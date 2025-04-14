  • home icon
Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 14, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 14, 2025 15:12 GMT
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
The Los Angeles Kings are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers in a playoff preview on Monday, April 14 at 10 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles (46-24-9) is coming off a 5-4 win over Colorado. Edmonton (47-28-5) is coming off a 4-1 road win over Winnipeg.

Kings vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Los Angeles is 93-97-30-11 all-time against Edmonton
  • The Kings are 15-19-5 on the road
  • Edmonton is allowing 2.87 goals per game
  • Los Angeles is averaging 3 goals per game
  • The Oilers are averaging 3.2 goals per game
  • The Kings are allowing 2.44 goals per game
  • Edmonton is 25-12-3 at home
Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Preview

Los Angeles is coming off a 5-4 win over Colorado and are two points up on Edmonton for who has home ice in their first-round series. The Kings are led by Adrian Kempe who has 68 points, Anze Kopitar has 65 points, Kevin Fiala has 56 points, and Quintin Byfield has 53 points.

The Kings are set to start Darcy Kuemper, who's 30-11-7 with a 2.05 GAA and a .920 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, Kuemper is 12-4-4 with a 2.31 GAA and a .922 SV%.

Edmonton, meanwhile, is on a three-game winning streak and are chasing the Kings for second in the division. The Oilers are set to start Calvin Pickard after Skinner played on Sunday. Pickard is 22-9-1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .902 SV%. in his career against Los Angeles, he's 1-3 with a 2.90 GAA and a .910 SV%.

The Oilers, meanwhile, are still without Leon Draisaitl who is injured. Edmonton is led by Connor McDavid who has 99 points, Evan Bouchard has 67 points, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 49 points, and Zach Hyman has 44 points.

Kings vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction

Los Angeles is a -108 underdog, while Edmonton is a -118 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Kings and Oilers are set to play in the first round of the playoffs, but the question is, who will have home-ice advantage. This game will be key for deciding that but Edmonton is coming off a back-to-back.

However, the Oilers have played well at home so this is a good spot for Edmonton to get a big win here.

Prediction: Oilers 4, Kings 3.

Kings vs Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-112)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-110)

Tip 3: Evan Bouchard 3+ shots on goal (-105)

Wayne Gretzky's wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
