Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 5, 2025

Tonight, the Edmonton Oilers will be back in action for a crucial divisional matchup with the Los Angeles Kings. At 4:00 pm EDT, the Kings will host the Oilers. Los Angeles is 43-23-9 on the year. Edmonton is 44-26-5, putting them two points back of second in the division. A win would tie them with 95 points.

Kings vs Oilers Head-to-Head and Key Stats

The Kings boast a 144-108-30-2 all-time record against Edmonton.

The two teams have split the first two matchups of the season series.

The Oilers are 7-1-2 in their last 10 against the Kings.

Edmonton has not won a season series since 2015-16.

The Oilers have outscored Los Angeles 1,077-983.

The Kings average 3.7 goals at home against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers average 3.6 goals when visiting the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Game Preview

This is one of the final matchups of the season for these two teams. They're both within five points of the Vegas Golden Knights, so any head-to-head outings will matter significantly in the standings.

The Oilers are as banged up as it gets. Leon Draisaitl came back but left Thursday night and is day-to-day. Connor McDavid, Stuart Skinner, Trent Frederic (Injured Reserve), Mattias Ekholm and John Klingberg all remain out.

The Los Angeles Kings are favored to win tonight (Imagn)

The Kings, by comparison, are the picture of health. Center Alex Turcotte is day-to-day. Left wing Tanner Jeannot is out and is expected to miss some time and that includes tonight.

Kings vs Oilers Betting Tips

Los Angeles is 28-16-6 as the favorites this year.

Edmonton is 6-5-1 as underdogs this year.

The Oilers are 28-47 against the spread and 15-22 ATS on the road.

The Kings are 38-37 against the spread and 19-17 ATS at home.

Kings vs Oilers Odds and Prediction

The Los Angeles Kings are slightly favored at -125 on the moneyline.

The Edmonton Oilers are +101 to get the win on the road.

The puck line is Kings -1.5, which is +160.

The Oilers are -192 to cover.

The total is 5.5 goals.

The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Prediction: The Oilers have too many injuries to truly compete on the road against a top divisional foe. The Kings should cover and both teams combine to hit the over. Kings 5, Oilers 3.

