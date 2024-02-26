Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 26, 2024

The Los Angeles Kings go on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ and should be a great game.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers preview

The Los Angeles Kings are 29-17-10 which is in seventh place in the Western Conference. LA is coming off a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday to return to the win column after a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.

The Kings have been led by Adrian Kempe, who has 51 points, while Kevin Fiala has 47 points, Anze Kopitar has 46 points, Quinton Byfield has 42 points, and Trevor Moore has 37 points.

The Edmonton Oilers, meanwhile, are 33-20-2 and in third place in the Pacific Division. Edmonton is coming off a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday and is on a three-game losing skid with losses to Minnesota and Boston.

The Oilers have been led by Connor McDavid, who has 89 points, while Leon Draisaitl has 71 points, Zach Hyman has 56 points, Evan Bouchard has 54 points, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 50 points, and Evander Kane has 35 points.

Kings vs. Oilers: Head-to-head & key numbers

LA is 91-94-30-11 all-time against Edmonton.

The Kings are averaging 3.07 goals per game which ranks 18th.

Edmonton is averaging 3.55 goals per game which ranks fifth.

Los Angeles is allowing 2.63 goals per game which ranks third.

The Oilers are allowing 3.01 goals per game which ranks 14th.

The Kings are 18-7-4 with a +17 goal differential.

Edmonton is 17-8-2 with a +25 goal differential at home.

Kings vs. Oilers: Odds & prediction

The Los Angeles Kings are +130 underdogs with the Edmonton Oilers being -155 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals. Edmonton has been struggling as of late as Stuart Skinner has been allowing too many weak goals, while the Oilers have been playing poorly defensively.

This is a good spot to take the Kings as road underdogs, as Los Angeles plays well on the road, while Edmonton's struggles could continue here.

Prediction: Kings 5, Oilers 3.

Kings vs Oilers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Los Angeles to win +130.

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -112.

Tip 3: Darnell Nurse over 1.5 shots on goal -150.

Tip 4: Anze Kopitar over 0.5 points -130.

