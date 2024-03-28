Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 28th 2024

The Edmonton Oilers, holding a strong record of 43-23-4, face off against the Los Angeles Kings, who stand at 38-22-11, at Rogers Place on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview

On Monday night, Los Angeles secured its fourth consecutive victory by defeating the Vancouver Canucks on the road. With a record of 38-22-11, they held the third position in the Pacific Division, trailing the Canucks by 11 points. The Kings are one point ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights for the final playoff spot and possess a game in hand.

The Kings averaged 3.11 goals per game, ranking 16th in the league, while allowing 2.54 goals per game, placing them 3rd. Their power play success rate stood at 22.1%, ranking 12th, and they led the league in penalty killing, with an 85.7% success rate.

The Edmonton Oilers, on the other hand, concluded their three-game road trip with a 1-2-0 record, defeating the Winnipeg Jets in overtime after losses to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators. The Oilers held a season record of 43-23-4, securing the second spot in the Pacific Division, trailing Vancouver by eight points.

The Oilers average 3.57 goals per game (fourth in the league) and allow 2.90 goals per game (ninth). Edmonton boasted a 27.5% success rate on the power play (second) but tied for 15th in penalty killing, successfully navigating 79.7% of shorthanded situations.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: Head to Head

Over 69 games played between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers, the Kings have secured 36 victories, while the Oilers have won 33 times. Overtime results are evenly matched, with both teams securing three wins and three losses. In penalty shootouts, the Kings have won four times, while the Oilers have won three times. The average goals per match slightly favor the Kings at 3.1, while the Oilers have an average of 2.6 goals in their encounters.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: Predictions

After clinching a hard-fought 4-3 road victory against the Winnipeg Jets on March 26, the Oilers, favored at -149, approach their next game with confidence.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings, listed as underdogs at +126, come off a solid 3-2 road win over the Vancouver Canucks on March 25. With an over/under set at 6, the Oilers are anticipated to maintain their winning momentum based on recent performance and odds, setting the stage for an intriguing matchup against the Kings.

Kings vs. Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Oilers to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Connor McDavid to score: Yes