Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 24th 2024

Los Angeles Kings visit the Edmonton Oilers in a massive clash come Wednesday at Rogers Place, Edmonton.

The Los Angeles Kings enter this game after losing 7-4 to the Edmonton Oilers in game one. The Kings enter the playoffs after finishing third in the Pacific Division.

The Oilers, who finished second in the league behind the Vancouver Canucks in the Pacific Division, will be eyeing back-to-back victories to take a two-nil lead in the series.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers game info

Date: Tuesday, April 24

Tuesday, April 24 Time: 10:00 p.m.ET

10:00 p.m.ET Venue : Rogers Place

: Rogers Place TV Channel : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Live Stream: Hulu and FuboTV (free trial)

Los Angeles Kings game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers

The Los Angeles Kings came into the playoffs off the back of a tight 5-4 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. The Kings will be looking to get a victory against the Oilers for the second time this season.

Los Angeles Kings key players and injuries

Goaltender Pheonix Copley is the only player missing for the Los Angeles Kings who is sidelined due to an injury.

Adrian Kempe was the leading contributor for the Kings in the regular season, with 28 goals and 47 assists. The winger scored a goal and provided an assist as well in the first game of the series this round.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers had a phenomenal start to the playoff stages, scoring seven past the Kings in game one. Impressive performances from Connor McDavid, Evan and Zach Hyman led to their impressive beginning to the knockout phase of the competition.

Edmonton Oilers key players and injuries

The Oilers go into the second game with no noticeable absentees from their roster.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl had impressive regular-season campaigns for the Oilers, resulting in 132 and 106 points this season, respectively. The pair have started where they left off in the regular season and are continuing their good run of form.

Heading into game two of round one of the series, both sides will be wary of the threat the other side possesses. If the first game is anything to go by, the upcoming games will be a treat for all NHL fans in the coming days.

