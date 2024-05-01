Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 1st, 2024

The Los Angeles Kings will take on the Edmonton Oilers in game five of the round one set of fixtures. The Edmonton Oilers will hope to get a victory in this all-important game and close the doors for the Kings in their hopes of making it to the next round.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers game info

Date: Tuesday, April 24

Tuesday, April 24 Time: 10:00 p.m.ET

10:00 p.m.ET Venue : Rogers Place

: Rogers Place TV Channel : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Live Stream: Hulu and FuboTV (free trial)

The Oilers got off to a good start, winning the first game of the series, following which the Kings pulled one back in game two to level the series. A dominant 6-1 victory in game three set the tone for the remainder of the fixtures for the Oilers, as they went on to win game four as well, resulting in their current 3-1 lead.

Los Angeles Kings game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Oilers at Los Angeles Kings

Despite their third-place finish in the Pacific Division, one point above the Vegas Golden Knights, the Kings have found it difficult to deal with the offensive prowess of the Oilers. The side has lost three of their last four games and finds themselves in a position where the next game becomes a must-win for the Kings.

Los Angeles Kings key players and injuries

Goaltender Pheonix Copley will be sidelined for the Kings in game five due to an injury.

Wingers Adrian Kempe and Quinton Byfield have contributed four points each in the knockout stages of the campaign so far.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Oilers at Los Angeles Kings

Finishing five points behind the Canucks, the Oilers side will want to make it through to the next round as early as possible.

The Oilers may have been shocked by the Kings' comeback in game two, but they have taken control of the series as they attempt to complete round one in Game 5.

Edmonton Oilers key players and injuries

The Edmonton Oilers head into game five with their entire roster fit for the fixture.

The Oilers have benefited from the current form of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who have contributed 10 and eight points, respectively.

As we head into Game 5, it will be interesting to see if the Kings try to go all guns blazing as it is a must-win game for the side, or if the Oilers are patient with their approach and focus on getting their series win. Let us know in the comments who you think will go through.