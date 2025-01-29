Los Angeles Kings vs Florida Panthers: Game preview, predictions and odds | January 29, 2025

The Los Angeles Kings are on the road to play the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
Los Angeles (26-15-6) is coming off a 5-2 loss to Detroit on Monday, while Florida (29-19-3) is coming off a 4-1 loss to Vegas.
Kings vs Panthers: Head-to-head & key stats
- Los Angeles is 27-14-3-1 all-time against Florida
- The Kings are averaging 2.87 goals per game
- The Panthers are 13-9-2 at home
- Los Angeles is allowing 2.51 goals per game
- Florida is averaging 3.19 goals per game
- The Kings are 11-12-5 on the road
- The Panthers are allowing 2.98 goals per game
Los Angeles Kings vs Florida Panthers: Preview
Los Angeles is coming off a loss to Detroit, which was its second-straight loss. The Kings are led by Adrian Kempe, who has 44 points, Anze Kopitar with 43 points, Kevin Fiala with 29 points, and Alex Laferriere, who has 28 points.
The Kings are expected to start Darcy Kuemper, who's 14-5-6 with a 2.17 GAA and a .918 SV%. In his career against Florida, Kuemper is 4-6-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .914 SV%.
Florida, meanwhile, is coming off a blowout loss to Vegas. The Panthers are expected to start Sergei Bobrovsky, who's 20-11-2 with a 2.80 GAA and a .898 SV%. In his career against LA, he's 4-10-2 with a 2.91 GAA and a .903 SV%.
The Panthers are led by Sam Reinhart, who has 53 points, Matthew Tkachuk with 44 points, Aleksander Barkov, with 41 points, Carter Verhaeghe with 35 points, and Anton Lundell, who has 33 points.
Kings vs Panthers: Odds & Prediction
Los Angeles is a +124 underdog while Florida is a -148 favorite, the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.
The Panthers return home, where they have had a lot of success. Florida will also start Bobrovsky, who has been solid this season and should be able to have a lot of success against the Kings' offense.
Los Angeles has struggled at times to score and their losing streak will hit three.
Prediction: Panthers 4, Kings 2.
Kings vs Panthers: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Florida ML (-148)
Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (+105)
Tip 3: Adrian Kempe 3+ shots on goal (-140)
Nylander continues cold streak, dreadful PK, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-1 to Dallas Stars