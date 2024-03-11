Los Angeles Kings vs New York Islanders: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 11th 2024

The Los Angeles Kings will take on the New York Islanders in the Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2024. The game will take place in downtown LA. The LA Kings will aim to bounce back from their 4-1 defeat against the Dallas Stars while the New York Islanders will try to continue their good run of games.

Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Islanders Game Info:

Date and Time: Monday, Mar. 11, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

TV Broadcast: NHL Network, Bally Sports

Live Streaming: Fubo TV

Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview

(32-20-11, third in the Pacific Division)

Ottawa Senators vs. Los Angeles Kings

The LA Kings are currently going through a mixed patch as they have won three and lost two in their last five games. They will be hoping to pick up the pace again as they head towards the business end of the season.

The LA Kings, currently sitting fourth in their division, would be hoping to pull a few wins together to further solidify their playoff spot.

Los Angeles Kings: Key players and injuries

The Kings are without four players from their roster, as Carl Grundstrom, Mikey Anderson, Pheonix Copley, and Viktor Arvidsson appear to be unavailable for the Islanders game.

The Los Angeles Kings will still be hoping for a strong showing from its best performers, wingers Kevin Fiala, Quinton Byfield, and Adrian Kempe, as well as 36-year-old veteran center Anze Kopitar.

New York Islanders: Game Preview

(29-20-14, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

St Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders

The New York Islanders are riding a six-game winning streak coming into this match. The Islanders will be hoping to climb further up the table as they still have two games in hand over the third-placed Philadelphia Flyers.

New York Islanders: Key players and injuries

The Islanders will be missing key defense personnel in Scott Mayfield and Robert Bortuzzo. Mayfield has contributed five assists this season. The Islanders have coped well with the injury and hope to carry the form forward as they face the Kings on Monday.

The Kings must be wary of the Islanders' attacking power in Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat, Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri, who have all scored 39 or more points this season.

Will the Kings' rough patch carry on or will the New York Islanders make it seven wins in a row? It will be an interesting game to see.