Makar unlucky, goaltending woes continue, and more: 3 reasons why Colorado Avalanche lost 5-2 to Washington Capitals

The Colorado Avalanche dropped a tough 5-2 decision against the Washington Capitals on Friday at Ball Arena. The game marked Valeri Nichushkin’s return following his six-month suspension. However, Nichushkin was scoreless on the night.

Connor McMichael had two goals, with Jakub Vrana adding a power play tally, and blueliners Jakob Chychrun and Rasmus Sandin (EN) adding the others for the Capitals. Parker Kelly and Nikolai Kovalenko replied for the Colorado Avalanche.

So, let’s take a look at the three reasons why the Colorado Avalanche lost to the Washington Capitals on Friday night

3 reasons why Colorado Avalanche lost to Washington Capitals

#3 The Avalanche were unlucky

The Colorado Avalanche were snakebitten on Friday night as they hit the post multiple times during the game. The Avs managed to beat Capitals netminder Charlie Lindgren but the post bailed him out.

Specifically, Mikko Rantanen’s one-timer during a second-period power play opportunity stands out. Rantanen got the pass, unleashed a strong shot, beat Lindgren, but the shot rang off the iron and out.

Similarly, a third-period point shot by Cale Makar beat Lindgren cleanly but slammed off the post and back out.

#2 Avs goaltending woes continue

The Colorado Avalanche announced goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was out with an upper-body injury and would not suit up for Friday night’s tilt. So, Justus Annunen got the start. While Annunen has played well overall this season, he faltered against the Capitals.

Annunen gave up three goals on six shots, prompting coach Jared Bednar to pull Annunen early in the second period after McMichael’s second goal of the game made it 3-1.

Trent Miner, who had been recalled from the AHL’s Colorado Eagles before the game, entered the contest. He gave up one goal on 13 shots and looked solid. He made a number of good saves, including a fancy glove save in the third period.

#1 Costly turnovers were the difference

Annunen’s poor performance isn’t solely his fault. The Colorado Avalanche’s defense made it harder on Annunen by turning the puck over multiple times. The Avs turned the puck over 14 times in the game, but two specific instances stand out.

First, Sam Girard’s defensive lapse early in the second allowed McMichael to intercept a clearing attempt and score easily. Then, Sam Malinski could not hold the puck at the Capital’s blue line, was stripped of the puck, and was unable to get back into the play going the other way. The play led to the Capitals’ fourth goal of the game.

These costly turnovers made the difference, especially when considering that the Avs only gave up 20 shots.

The Avalanche will have a couple of days to shake off the loss before taking on the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

