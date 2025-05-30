Maple Leafs’ Core 4 decision: Four paths Toronto's front office can explore this offseason involving Mitch Marner, former captain

The Toronto Maple Leafs are at a crossroads this offseason as the club must figure out what to do with Mitch Marner and former captain John Tavares.

Marner and Tavares, two-fourths of the so-called Maple Leafs’ Core 4, will be free agents on July 1, prompting the team to make some tough choices.

So, let’s take a look at four paths the Toronto Maple Leafs can take regarding its Core 4 as a new era begins for the Blue and White this upcoming season.

Four paths Toronto's front office can explore this offseason involving Mitch Marner, John Tavares

Re-sign both Marner and Tavares

Let’s start with the hardest option first. The Maple Leafs can run it back once again by re-signing Marner and Tavares.

This past season, the duo made over $21 million against the cap combined. The Leafs can play a little hardball with Tavares, likely bringing him down from his $11 AAV from this past season. But they won’t be able to bring Marner down. If anything, Mitch Marner will want more than Auston Matthews’ $13.25 million cap hit to stay in Toronto.

While Marner’s pay hike could be offset by Tavares’ cut, re-signing both players would likely blow most of the team’s $25.7 million in cap space PuckPedia projects.

Bringing back Marner and Tavares is certainly on the table, but doesn’t seem likely at this point.

Let both Marner and Tavares walk

Just like re-signing both Mitch Marner and John Tavares, letting both stars walk is equally challenging.

Allowing Marner and Tavares to leave would open up two spots in the team’s top six. The Leafs will need to find a top-line winger for Auston Matthews, while simultaneously filling the gap at 2C.

The good news is that with over $25 million in cap space, the team will have plenty to work with. The downside is that this year’s free-agent market isn’t necessarily deep. So, GM Brad Treliving will need to get creative in finding a good solution moving forward.

Keep Marner, let Tavares walk

Another possibility is for the Maple Leafs to shell out the big bucks for Marner. The two sides agree on whatever deal makes sense but at the expense of Tavares returning to the team.

This outcome could make sense if the Leafs feel that replacing Tavares is easier than Marner. Plus, shedding Tavares’ $11 million AAV would be enough to fill other voids in the lineup like re-signing Matthew Knies and addressing other needs in the bottom six and the blue line.

Keep Tavares, let Marner walk

This outcome seems the likeliest at the time of writing this article. Tavares has been adamant about wanting to stay, with initial reports suggesting that the Leafs are actively working toward keeping him around.

Meanwhile, the early indication is that Marner wants to test free agency. As David Pagnotta reported on May 30, Mitch Marner seemingly has a list of about seven or eight teams that he would hope to pony up with offers.

If that’s the case, the Leafs could save paying Marner $13 or $14 million AAV, while whittling Tavares’ cap hit from about $11 million to roughly $7 million, or so.

In an ideal world, the Leafs would be able to keep both Mitch Marner and Tavares, while addressing every need on the team. But that’s not the case in the salary cap era. So, some difficult decisions will come this summer.

