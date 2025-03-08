Maple Leafs Depth Chart: Looking at Toronto's latest roster after 2025 NHL trade deadline acquisitions 

The Toronto Maple Leafs made several moves at the 2025 NHL trade deadline, as the club looked to improve its overall performance. The Maple Leafs did just that, adding key pieces in center Scott Laughton and top-pairing defender Brandon Carlo.

On the way out, the Leafs waived enforcer Ryan Reaves, while trading players like Conor Timmins, Conor Dewar and prospects Nikita Grebenkin and Fraser Minten.

Here’s a closer look at the Maple Leafs' depth chart following the 2025 NHL trade deadline acquisitions.

Toronto Maple Leafs depth chart following 2025 NHL trade deadline acquisitions

Forwards

Matthew Knies – Auston Matthews – Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg – John Tavares – William Nylander

Max Domi – Scott Laughton – Bobby McMann

Steven Lorentz – David Kampf – Calle Jarnkrok

Nick Robertson

The addition of Laughton gives the Leafs the center depth they had been looking for. His toughness and grit fit Craig Berube’s system quite well. Meanwhile, the return of Calle Jarnkrok from injury likely pushes Nick Robertson out of the lineup. Robertson now becomes the 13th forward. However, Robertson could step in place of Pontus Holmberg or Steven Lorentz depending on the team’s needs.

It’s also worth pointing out that Laughton can play the wing, meaning he could slide into the second line if need be. Adding Laughton on Tavares’ wing gives the Leafs two solid lines when offense becomes a major concern.

Defensemen

Morgan Rielly – Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe – Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Simon Benoit

Philippe Myers

Chris Tanev is currently on IR but should be back sooner rather than later. That situation means that Philippe Myers becomes the seventh defenseman, potentially swapping spots with Simon Benoit in the playoffs.

Carlo’s addition gives the Leafs two top-pairing defensemen, allowing Morgan Rielly to unleash his full skill set. That situation bodes well as Rielly is the team’s best puck-moving blue liner. As for Carlo’s role, he’ll do a bit of everything, from moving the puck to killing penalties.

Goaltenders

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Dennis Hildeby/Matt Murray

The Maple Leafs should continue deploying Woll and Stolarz on alternating games to reduce workload stress. As such, there’s no reason to believe Berube will deviate from the plan in the postseason.

The only area for concern is the third-string goalie position. The Leafs have Dennis Hildeby and Matt Murray in the AHL waiting in the wings. However, neither has been convincing in their appearances this season.

If Woll or Stolarz should get injured in the postseason, the Leafs will have to ride the other netminder, hoping he can handle the workload. At least having Murray provides some consolation as he’s an experienced Cup-winning goalie.

