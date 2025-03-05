Maple Leafs lineup today: Toronto projected lineup for game against Vegas Golden Knights | March 5, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to get back in the win column when they face off with the Vegas Golden Knights on the road on Wednesday. While the team had been riding an undefeated streak since returning from the 4 Nations break, which saw it pick up five straight wins, in its last outing, Toronto dropped a 3-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Monday.

On the flip side, Vegas will be riding into tonight's game with plenty of momentum on its side after back-to-back wins, including a 2-0 shutout of the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Heading into tonight's game, Toronto is tied for first in the Atlantic Division with a record of 38-20-3, which sees it holding onto 79 points. On the flip side, Vegas is sitting atop the Pacific Division, four points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers.

Depending on how things shake out in the postseason, tonight's game could be a preview of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Pontus Holmberg - John Tavares - William Nylander Bobby McMann - Max Domi - Nicholas Robertson Connor Dewar - David Kampf - Calle Jarnkrok

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Oliver Ekman-Larsson Jake McCabe - Philippe Myers Simon Benoit - Conor Timmins

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz Joseph Woll

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Nicholas Robertson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill

David Kampf, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Philippe Myers Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Conor Timmins

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Maple Leafs and Golden Knights, as well as upcoming games on Toronto's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Maple Leafs and Golden Knights, Vegas is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

On FanDuel, Vegas is a -152 favorite, while on the flip side, Toronto is a +126 underdog. Over on DraftKings, the odds are nearly similar, with Vegas sitting as a -148 favorite and Toronto as a +124 underdog.

Based on the latest odds, it would take a $152 bet on Vegas to win $100 (in addition to the original bet) on FanDuel, while a $100 bet on Toronto could win $126 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Maple Leafs will head to Colorado for a showdown with the Avalanche on Saturday. The team will then wrap up its three-game road stint with a road game in Utah on Monday, before returning home to host the Florida Panthers next Thursday.

