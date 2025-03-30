Maple Leafs lineup today: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Anaheim Ducks | March 30, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action to conclude their three-game road trip on Sunday night against the Anaheim Ducks. Toronto (44-25-4) secured a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night, while Anaheim (32-32-8) earned a big 5-4 comeback win in overtime over the NY Rangers on Friday night.

The Maple Leafs have picked up points in both games to begin this California road trip (1-0-1). They lead the Atlantic Division with 92 points, though Florida (91 points) and Tampa Bay (91 points) are right behind them. Meanwhile, Anaheim (72 points) is sixth in the Pacific Division and 15 points out of a playoff spot in the West.

Forward Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) and defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (knee) are the only injuries for Toronto as they both remain on LTIR.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Matthew Knies - C Auston Matthews - RW Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Line 2. LW Bobby McMann - C John Tavares - RW William Nylander

Bobby McMann - John Tavares - William Nylander Line 3. LW Nick Robertson - C Scott Laughton - RW Max Domi

Nick Robertson - Scott Laughton - Max Domi Line 4. LW Steven Lorentz - C David Kampf - RW Pontus Holmberg

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Morgan Rielly - RD Brandon Carlo

Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo Pair 2. LD Jake McCabe - RD Chris Tanev

Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Pair 1. LD Simon Benoit - RD Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goalies:

Starter - Joseph Woll

- Joseph Woll Backup - Anthony Stolarz

Power Play:

First Unit - Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews

- Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Second Unit - Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Nick Robertson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev

- Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev Second Unit - Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Brandon Carlo

Odds for Maple Leafs vs. Ducks and Toronto's upcoming schedule

Toronto is a road favorite to win in Anaheim on Sunday night.

According to OddsShark, the Maple Leafs are -170 road favorites, while the Ducks are +145 home underdogs. Should these betting lines remain until puck-drop, a $170 bet on the Leafs would win just $110, while a $100 bet on the Ducks could net $145.

Toronto will return home following Sunday's game in Anaheim. They'll begin the week hosting the rival Florida Panthers in a massive game on Wednesday night. The Maple Leafs will then welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to town for a Saturday night showdown at Scotiabank Arena.

