  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Maple Leafs lineup today: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Buffalo Sabres | April 15, 2025

Maple Leafs lineup today: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Buffalo Sabres | April 15, 2025

By Jackson Weber
Modified Apr 15, 2025 11:00 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs return to action for their final road game of the regular season on Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Toronto (50-26-4) earned an impressive 4-1 win in Carolina over the Hurricanes on Sunday night, while Buffalo (35-38-7) was crushed by the Lightning 7-4 in Tampa Bay on Sunday night.

Ad

The Maple Leafs (104 points) can clinch the Atlantic Division with just a single point in Buffalo on Tuesday. Only the Tampa Bay Lightning (100 points) can catch them; however, they must win their final two games just to have a chance.

Meanwhile, the Sabres (77 points) are slated to miss the playoffs for a 14th consecutive season and could be in for an interesting summer full of changes.

Veterans Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) and Jani Hakanpaa (knee) remain out and on LTIR, while forward David Kampf (upper body) and defensemen Jake McCabe (undisclosed) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) are all nursing injuries that could sideline them again on Tuesday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards:

  • Line 1. LW Matthew Knies - C Auston Matthews - RW Mitch Marner
  • Line 2. LW Pontus Holmberg - C John Tavares - RW William Nylander
  • Line 3. LW Bobby McMann - C Max Domi - RW Nick Robertson
  • Line 4. LW Steven Lorentz - C Scott Laughton - RW Calle Jarnkrok

Defense:

  • Pair 1. LD Morgan Rielly - RD Brandon Carlo
  • Pair 2. LD Simon Benoit - RD Chris Tanev
  • Pair 1. LD Dakota Mermis - RD Philippe Myers
Ad

Goalies:

  • Starter - Joseph Woll
  • Backup - Anthony Stolarz

Power Play:

  • First Unit - Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews
  • Second Unit - Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Calle Jarnkrok, Nick Robertson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill:

  • First Unit - Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Simon Benoit, Chris Tanev
  • Second Unit - Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Morgan Rielly, Brandon Carlo

Odds for Maple Leafs vs. Sabres and Toronto's upcoming schedule

Toronto opens up as a road favorite to win in Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Ad

According to Odds Shark, the Maple Leafs are -169 road favorites, while the Sabres are +136 home underdogs. Should these odds remain up until puck drop, a $169 bet on the Leafs would only win $100, while a $100 wager on the Sabres could win $136.

Following Tuesday, the Maple Leafs will be down to one final game on the regular-season schedule. That will come on Thursday night when they host the Detroit Red Wings at Scotiabank Arena to complete 82 games.

About the author
Jackson Weber

Jackson Weber

Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.

Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.

When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Jackson Weber
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications