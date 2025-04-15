Maple Leafs lineup today: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Buffalo Sabres | April 15, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs return to action for their final road game of the regular season on Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Toronto (50-26-4) earned an impressive 4-1 win in Carolina over the Hurricanes on Sunday night, while Buffalo (35-38-7) was crushed by the Lightning 7-4 in Tampa Bay on Sunday night.

The Maple Leafs (104 points) can clinch the Atlantic Division with just a single point in Buffalo on Tuesday. Only the Tampa Bay Lightning (100 points) can catch them; however, they must win their final two games just to have a chance.

Meanwhile, the Sabres (77 points) are slated to miss the playoffs for a 14th consecutive season and could be in for an interesting summer full of changes.

Veterans Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) and Jani Hakanpaa (knee) remain out and on LTIR, while forward David Kampf (upper body) and defensemen Jake McCabe (undisclosed) and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) are all nursing injuries that could sideline them again on Tuesday.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Matthew Knies - C Auston Matthews - RW Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Line 2. LW Pontus Holmberg - C John Tavares - RW William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg - John Tavares - William Nylander Line 3. LW Bobby McMann - C Max Domi - RW Nick Robertson

Bobby McMann - Max Domi - Nick Robertson Line 4. LW Steven Lorentz - C Scott Laughton - RW Calle Jarnkrok

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Morgan Rielly - RD Brandon Carlo

Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo Pair 2. LD Simon Benoit - RD Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit - Chris Tanev Pair 1. LD Dakota Mermis - RD Philippe Myers

Goalies:

Starter - Joseph Woll

- Joseph Woll Backup - Anthony Stolarz

Power Play:

First Unit - Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews

- Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Second Unit - Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Calle Jarnkrok, Nick Robertson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Simon Benoit, Chris Tanev

- Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Simon Benoit, Chris Tanev Second Unit - Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Morgan Rielly, Brandon Carlo

Odds for Maple Leafs vs. Sabres and Toronto's upcoming schedule

Toronto opens up as a road favorite to win in Buffalo on Tuesday night.

According to Odds Shark, the Maple Leafs are -169 road favorites, while the Sabres are +136 home underdogs. Should these odds remain up until puck drop, a $169 bet on the Leafs would only win $100, while a $100 wager on the Sabres could win $136.

Following Tuesday, the Maple Leafs will be down to one final game on the regular-season schedule. That will come on Thursday night when they host the Detroit Red Wings at Scotiabank Arena to complete 82 games.

