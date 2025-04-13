  • home icon
Maple Leafs lineup today: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Carolina Hurricanes | April 13, 2025

By Jackson Weber
Modified Apr 13, 2025 15:05 GMT
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action Sunday night for a matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center. Toronto (49-26-4) came through with a 1-0 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at home, while Carolina (47-27-5) crushed the New York Rangers 7-3 at home on Saturday afternoon.

The Maple Leafs can win the Atlantic Division with a win over the Hurricanes and a Tampa Bay Lightning loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. With 102 points on the season, Toronto enters action with a four-point cushion over both Tampa Bay (98 points) and Florida (98 points).

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes (99 points) have already clinched the second seed in the Metropolitan Division and will host the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the playoffs.

Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) and Jani Hakanpaa (knee) both remain on LTIR, while none of forward David Kampf (upper body), defenseman Jake McCabe (undisclosed) or defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) traveled with the team, and they will all be out on Sunday.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards:

  • Line 1. LW Matthew Knies - C Auston Matthews - RW Mitch Marner
  • Line 2. LW Calle Jarnkrok - C John Tavares - RW William Nylander
  • Line 3. LW Bobby McMann - C Max Domi - RW Nick Robertson
  • Line 4. LW Pontus Holmberg - C Scott Laughton - RW Steven Lorentz
Defense:

  • Pair 1. LD Morgan Rielly - RD Brandon Carlo
  • Pair 2. LD Simon Benoit - RD Chris Tanev
  • Pair 1. LD Dakota Mermis - RD Philippe Myers

Goalies:

  • Starter - Joseph Woll
  • Backup - Anthony Stolarz

Power Play:

  • First Unit - Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews
  • Second Unit - Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Calle Jarnkrok, Nick Robertson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill:

  • First Unit - Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Simon Benoit, Chris Tanev
  • Second Unit - Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Morgan Rielly, Brandon Carlo
Odds for Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes and Toronto's upcoming schedule

Toronto heads into Carolina as a slight road underdog on Sunday night.

According to Odds Shark, the Maple Leafs are +145 road underdogs, while the Hurricanes are -175 home favorites. Should these odds remain up until puck drop, a $100 bet on the Leafs could win $145, while a $175 wager on the Canes would win only $100.

After Sunday's game in Carolina, Toronto will be down to just two games remaining in the regular season. The Maple Leafs will be in Buffalo to face the Sabres on Tuesday night and complete the campaign at home on Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings.

Jackson Weber

Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.

Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.

When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition.

