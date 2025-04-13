Maple Leafs lineup today: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Carolina Hurricanes | April 13, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action Sunday night for a matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center. Toronto (49-26-4) came through with a 1-0 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at home, while Carolina (47-27-5) crushed the New York Rangers 7-3 at home on Saturday afternoon.

The Maple Leafs can win the Atlantic Division with a win over the Hurricanes and a Tampa Bay Lightning loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. With 102 points on the season, Toronto enters action with a four-point cushion over both Tampa Bay (98 points) and Florida (98 points).

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes (99 points) have already clinched the second seed in the Metropolitan Division and will host the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the playoffs.

Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) and Jani Hakanpaa (knee) both remain on LTIR, while none of forward David Kampf (upper body), defenseman Jake McCabe (undisclosed) or defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) traveled with the team, and they will all be out on Sunday.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Matthew Knies - C Auston Matthews - RW Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Line 2. LW Calle Jarnkrok - C John Tavares - RW William Nylander

Calle Jarnkrok - John Tavares - William Nylander Line 3. LW Bobby McMann - C Max Domi - RW Nick Robertson

Bobby McMann - Max Domi - Nick Robertson Line 4. LW Pontus Holmberg - C Scott Laughton - RW Steven Lorentz

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Morgan Rielly - RD Brandon Carlo

Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo Pair 2. LD Simon Benoit - RD Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit - Chris Tanev Pair 1. LD Dakota Mermis - RD Philippe Myers

Goalies:

Starter - Joseph Woll

- Joseph Woll Backup - Anthony Stolarz

Power Play:

First Unit - Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews

- Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Second Unit - Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Calle Jarnkrok, Nick Robertson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Simon Benoit, Chris Tanev

- Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Simon Benoit, Chris Tanev Second Unit - Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Morgan Rielly, Brandon Carlo

Odds for Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes and Toronto's upcoming schedule

Toronto heads into Carolina as a slight road underdog on Sunday night.

According to Odds Shark, the Maple Leafs are +145 road underdogs, while the Hurricanes are -175 home favorites. Should these odds remain up until puck drop, a $100 bet on the Leafs could win $145, while a $175 wager on the Canes would win only $100.

After Sunday's game in Carolina, Toronto will be down to just two games remaining in the regular season. The Maple Leafs will be in Buffalo to face the Sabres on Tuesday night and complete the campaign at home on Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings.

