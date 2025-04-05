  • home icon
Maple Leafs lineup today: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Columbus Blue Jackets | April 5, 2025

By Jackson Weber
Modified Apr 05, 2025 11:00 GMT
NHL: Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Maple Leafs lineup today: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Columbus Blue Jackets | April 5, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs return to action on Saturday night as they welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to Scotiabank Arena. Toronto (46-25-4) earned a hard-fought 3-2 win over Florida at home on Wednesday night, while Columbus (34-31-9) was dismantled in a 7-3 loss to Colorado at home on Thursday night.

The Maple Leafs have won three straight games, vaulting themselves to the top of the Atlantic Division. With 96 points, they now hold a three-point lead on Tampa Bay (93 points) and a four-point cushion on Florida (92 points).

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets (77 points) are just trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, currently four points back of the Montreal Canadiens (81 points) for the final wildcard spot in the East with one game in hand.

Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) and Jani Hakanpaa (knee) remain on LTIR and out of the lineup. The availability of forward David Kampf (upper body) and defenseman Jake McCabe (undisclosed) is in doubt after they were both unable to complete Wednesday's game and subsequently missed practice on Friday.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards:

  • Line 1. LW Matthew Knies - C Auston Matthews - RW Mitch Marner
  • Line 2. LW Bobby McMann - C John Tavares - RW William Nylander
  • Line 3. LW Scott Laughton - C Max Domi - RW Calle Jarnkrok
  • Line 4. LW Steven Lorentz - C Pontus Holmberg - RW Nick Robertson
Defense:

  • Pair 1. LD Morgan Rielly - RD Brandon Carlo
  • Pair 2. LD Oliver Ekman-Larsson - RD Chris Tanev
  • Pair 1. LD Simon Benoit - RD Philippe Myers

Goalies:

  • Starter - Anthony Stolarz
  • Backup - Joseph Woll

Power Play:

  • First Unit - Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews
  • Second Unit - Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Calle Jarnkrok, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill:

  • First Unit - Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Chris Tanev
  • Second Unit - Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Brandon Carlo
Odds for Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets and Toronto's upcoming schedule

Toronto is a pretty hefty favorite to beat Columbus at home on Saturday night.

According to OddsShark, the Maple Leafs are -200 home favorites, while the Blue Jackets are +158 road underdogs. If these betting lines remain until puck-drop, a $200 bet on the Leafs would win just $100, and a $100 bet on the Jackets could net $158.

Toronto will have a couple of days off following Saturday's game before heading to the Sunshine State for a two-game road trip. It'll begin on Tuesday night in Florida to face the Panthers, and quickly head over to Tampa Bay for a Wednesday matchup with the Lightning.

Jackson Weber

Jackson Weber

Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.

Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.

When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

