  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Maple Leafs lineup today: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Florida Panthers | April 2, 2025

Maple Leafs lineup today: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Florida Panthers | April 2, 2025

By Jackson Weber
Modified Apr 02, 2025 14:33 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Los Angeles Kings (image credit: IMAGN)

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back home after a successful three-game road trip to host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto won 3-2 in Anaheim on Sunday while Florida lost 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday in Montreal.

Ad

The Maple Leafs (45-25-4) picked up five of a possible six points during their California road trip (2-0-1) and maintained sole possession of first place in the Atlantic division. With 94 points, Toronto has a one-point lead over Tampa Bay and a two-point cushion on Florida.

Forward Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) and defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (knee) remain on LTIR. Nick Robertson was the extra forward during Tuesday's practice and is expected to be a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards:

  • Line 1. LW Matthew Knies - C Auston Matthews - RW Mitch Marner
  • Line 2. LW Bobby McMann - C John Tavares - RW William Nylander
  • Line 3. LW Scott Laughton - C Max Domi - RW Calle Jarnkrok
  • Line 4. LW Pontus Holmberg - C David Kampf - RW Steven Lorentz

Defense:

  • Pair 1. LD Morgan Rielly - RD Brandon Carlo
  • Pair 2. LD Jake McCabe - RD Chris Tanev
  • Pair 1. LD Simon Benoit - RD Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Ad

Goalies:

  • Starter - Anthony Stolarz
  • Backup - Joseph Woll

Power Play:

  • First Unit - Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews
  • Second Unit - Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Calle Jarnkrok, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill:

  • First Unit - Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev
  • Second Unit - Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Brandon Carlo

Odds for Maple Leafs vs. Panthers and Toronto's upcoming schedule

Toronto is a slight favorite at home for Wednesday's crucial game against Florida.

Ad

According to OddsShark, the Maple Leafs are -125 home favorites while the Panthers (44-26-4) are +105 road underdogs. Should these betting lines not change before puck-drop, a $125 bet on the Leafs would win $110 and a $100 bet on the Cats would net $105.

Toronto will stay home after Wednesday's tilt and will welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to town on Saturday. The Leafs will then be off for a few days before a trip to the Sunshine State for massive back-to-back games against the Panthers and Lightning on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी