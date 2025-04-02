Maple Leafs lineup today: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Florida Panthers | April 2, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back home after a successful three-game road trip to host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto won 3-2 in Anaheim on Sunday while Florida lost 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday in Montreal.
The Maple Leafs (45-25-4) picked up five of a possible six points during their California road trip (2-0-1) and maintained sole possession of first place in the Atlantic division. With 94 points, Toronto has a one-point lead over Tampa Bay and a two-point cushion on Florida.
Forward Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) and defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (knee) remain on LTIR. Nick Robertson was the extra forward during Tuesday's practice and is expected to be a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game.
Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines
Forwards:
- Line 1. LW Matthew Knies - C Auston Matthews - RW Mitch Marner
- Line 2. LW Bobby McMann - C John Tavares - RW William Nylander
- Line 3. LW Scott Laughton - C Max Domi - RW Calle Jarnkrok
- Line 4. LW Pontus Holmberg - C David Kampf - RW Steven Lorentz
Defense:
- Pair 1. LD Morgan Rielly - RD Brandon Carlo
- Pair 2. LD Jake McCabe - RD Chris Tanev
- Pair 1. LD Simon Benoit - RD Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Goalies:
- Starter - Anthony Stolarz
- Backup - Joseph Woll
Power Play:
- First Unit - Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews
- Second Unit - Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Calle Jarnkrok, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly
Penalty Kill:
- First Unit - Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev
- Second Unit - Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Brandon Carlo
Odds for Maple Leafs vs. Panthers and Toronto's upcoming schedule
Toronto is a slight favorite at home for Wednesday's crucial game against Florida.
According to OddsShark, the Maple Leafs are -125 home favorites while the Panthers (44-26-4) are +105 road underdogs. Should these betting lines not change before puck-drop, a $125 bet on the Leafs would win $110 and a $100 bet on the Cats would net $105.
Toronto will stay home after Wednesday's tilt and will welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to town on Saturday. The Leafs will then be off for a few days before a trip to the Sunshine State for massive back-to-back games against the Panthers and Lightning on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
