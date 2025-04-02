Maple Leafs lineup today: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Florida Panthers | April 2, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back home after a successful three-game road trip to host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto won 3-2 in Anaheim on Sunday while Florida lost 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday in Montreal.

Ad

The Maple Leafs (45-25-4) picked up five of a possible six points during their California road trip (2-0-1) and maintained sole possession of first place in the Atlantic division. With 94 points, Toronto has a one-point lead over Tampa Bay and a two-point cushion on Florida.

Forward Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) and defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (knee) remain on LTIR. Nick Robertson was the extra forward during Tuesday's practice and is expected to be a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game.

Ad

Trending

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Matthew Knies - C Auston Matthews - RW Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Line 2. LW Bobby McMann - C John Tavares - RW William Nylander

Bobby McMann - John Tavares - William Nylander Line 3. LW Scott Laughton - C Max Domi - RW Calle Jarnkrok

Scott Laughton - Max Domi - Calle Jarnkrok Line 4. LW Pontus Holmberg - C David Kampf - RW Steven Lorentz

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Morgan Rielly - RD Brandon Carlo

Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo Pair 2. LD Jake McCabe - RD Chris Tanev

Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Pair 1. LD Simon Benoit - RD Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Ad

Goalies:

Starter - Anthony Stolarz

- Anthony Stolarz Backup - Joseph Woll

Power Play:

First Unit - Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews

- Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Second Unit - Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Calle Jarnkrok, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev

- Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev Second Unit - Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Brandon Carlo

Odds for Maple Leafs vs. Panthers and Toronto's upcoming schedule

Toronto is a slight favorite at home for Wednesday's crucial game against Florida.

Ad

According to OddsShark, the Maple Leafs are -125 home favorites while the Panthers (44-26-4) are +105 road underdogs. Should these betting lines not change before puck-drop, a $125 bet on the Leafs would win $110 and a $100 bet on the Cats would net $105.

Toronto will stay home after Wednesday's tilt and will welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to town on Saturday. The Leafs will then be off for a few days before a trip to the Sunshine State for massive back-to-back games against the Panthers and Lightning on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama