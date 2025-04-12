Maple Leafs lineup today: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Montreal Canadiens | April 12, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back home on Saturday night to host the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena on Hockey Night in Canada. Toronto (48-26-4) won a wild affair 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, while Montreal (39-31-9) fell short by a 5-2 score against the Ottawa Senators on Friday night.
The Maple Leafs have played some great hockey of late, with a strong record of 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. They're up to 100 points on the season and still hold a slim edge over the Lightning (98 points) and Florida Panthers (96 points) for the Atlantic Division lead.
Meanwhile, the Canadiens' (87 points) late-season push has them inching closer to locking down the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.
Toronto is dealing with some late-season injury troubles. Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) and Jani Hakanpaa (knee) are both still on LTIR. Forward David Kampf (upper body) and defenseman Jake McCabe (undisclosed) also remain out and are considered day-to-day.
Lastly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) will be unavailable, so the Leafs will be one player short on Saturday and forced to suit up with just five defensemen.
Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines
Forwards:
- Line 1. LW Matthew Knies - C Auston Matthews - RW Mitch Marner
- Line 2. LW Calle Jarnkrok - C John Tavares - RW William Nylander
- Line 3. LW Bobby McMann - C Max Domi - RW Nick Robertson
- Line 4. LW Pontus Holmberg - C Scott Laughton - RW Steven Lorentz
Defense:
- Pair 1. LD Morgan Rielly - RD Brandon Carlo
- Pair 2. LD Simon Benoit - RD Chris Tanev
- Pair 1. LD NA - RD Philippe Myers
Goalies:
- Starter - Joseph Woll
- Backup - Anthony Stolarz
Power Play:
- First Unit - Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews
- Second Unit - Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Calle Jarnkrok, Nick Robertson, Morgan Rielly
Penalty Kill:
- First Unit - Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Simon Benoit, Chris Tanev
- Second Unit - Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Morgan Rielly, Brandon Carlo
Odds for Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens and Toronto's upcoming schedule
Toronto opens as a pretty heavy favorite to beat its rivals from Montreal on Saturday night on home ice.
According to Odds Shark, the Maple Leafs are -208 home favorites, while the Canadiens are +167 road underdogs. Assuming these odds remain up until puck drop, a $208 bet on the Leafs would win only $100, while a $100 wager on the Habs could cash $167.
Following Saturday night's game, Toronto will have to quickly head out to Carolina for a matchup with the Hurricanes on Sunday night. The Leafs will then finish off the remainder of their regular season next week, beginning in Buffalo against the Sabres on Tuesday night and followed by hosting the Detroit Red Wings in game No. 82 on Thursday night.
