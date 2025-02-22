  • home icon
Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto's projected lineup for game against the Carolina Hurricanes | Feb. 22 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Feb 22, 2025 12:00 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Toronto Maple Leafs lines for tonight's game against the Carolina Hurricanes (Credits: IMAGN)

The Toronto Maple Leafs will return to action Saturday after the 4 Nations Face-Off, where Auston Matthews and Team USA made an impressive run to the final. Across from Toronto on the ice will be a Carolina Hurricanes team looking to pick up right where they left off before the 4 Nations break.

Currently, Toronto is in second place in the Atlantic Division standings, three points behind the defending Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers and two points ahead of the third-place Tampa Bay Lightning. Before the 4 Nations Face-Off hiatus, Toronto had gone 6-4-0 over their last ten.

On the flip side, Carolina is second in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 33-19-4, ten points behind the first-place Washington Capitals and two points ahead of the New Jersey Devils, who sit third on the table.

also-read-trending Trending

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards

  1. Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Max Domi
  2. William Nylander - John Tavares - Mitch Marner
  3. Bobby McMann - Pontus Holmberg - Nicholas Robertson
  4. Max Pacioretty - David Kampf - Steven Lorentz

Defense

  1. Morgan Rielly - Oliver Ekman-Larsson
  2. Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev
  3. Simon Benoit - Philippe Myers

Goalies

  1. Anthony Stolarz
  2. Joseph Woll

Powerplay

  1. Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews
  2. Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Max Pacioretty, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly
Looking at the odds for the Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes game and upcoming games on Toronto's schedule

Heading into the Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes game, Toronto is a slight betting underdog, while Carolina is a slight betting favorite.

On FanDuel, Carolina is a -126 favorite and Toronto is a +105 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Carolina is a -122 favorite whereas Toronto is a +102 underdog.

Based on the latest betting lines, it would take a $122 bet on Carolina as the favorites to win $100 on DraftKings in addition to the original bet, while a $100 bet on Toronto could win $102 in addition to the initial bet.

Following the Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes game, Toronto will head to Chicago on Sunday night for the second leg of a back-to-back. This will kick off a four-game road stint that will include games against the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, and Pittsburgh Penguins to wrap up February and kick off March.

