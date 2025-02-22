Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for game against the Carolina Hurricanes | Feb. 22 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will return to action Saturday after the 4 Nations Face-Off, where Auston Matthews and Team USA made an impressive run to the final. Across from Toronto on the ice will be a Carolina Hurricanes team looking to pick up right where they left off before the 4 Nations break.

Ad

Currently, Toronto is in second place in the Atlantic Division standings, three points behind the defending Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers and two points ahead of the third-place Tampa Bay Lightning. Before the 4 Nations Face-Off hiatus, Toronto had gone 6-4-0 over their last ten.

On the flip side, Carolina is second in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 33-19-4, ten points behind the first-place Washington Capitals and two points ahead of the New Jersey Devils, who sit third on the table.

Ad

Trending

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Max Domi William Nylander - John Tavares - Mitch Marner Bobby McMann - Pontus Holmberg - Nicholas Robertson Max Pacioretty - David Kampf - Steven Lorentz

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Oliver Ekman-Larsson Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Simon Benoit - Philippe Myers

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz Joseph Woll

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Max Pacioretty, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Ad

Looking at the odds for the Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes game and upcoming games on Toronto's schedule

Heading into the Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes game, Toronto is a slight betting underdog, while Carolina is a slight betting favorite.

On FanDuel, Carolina is a -126 favorite and Toronto is a +105 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Carolina is a -122 favorite whereas Toronto is a +102 underdog.

Ad

Based on the latest betting lines, it would take a $122 bet on Carolina as the favorites to win $100 on DraftKings in addition to the original bet, while a $100 bet on Toronto could win $102 in addition to the initial bet.

Following the Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes game, Toronto will head to Chicago on Sunday night for the second leg of a back-to-back. This will kick off a four-game road stint that will include games against the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, and Pittsburgh Penguins to wrap up February and kick off March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles