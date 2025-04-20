  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for Game 1 against Ottawa Senators | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 20, 2025

Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for Game 1 against Ottawa Senators | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 20, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 20, 2025 11:10 GMT
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines for tonight's game against the Ottawa Senators (Image credit: Imagn)

On Sunday, the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to kick off their Stanley Cup campaign with a bang when they host the Ottawa Senators.

Ad

Following a disappointing postseason last year that saw the team come up short in a seven-game series against the Boston Bruins, Toronto is eager to turn things around this season and win the Stanley Cup for the first time since the 1966-67 season.

Throughout the course of the regular season, Toronto remained competitive, jockeying for position atop the Atlantic Division with the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The team also notably closed out the regular season with a 9-10 run over their final ten games, which saw them win five in a row to end the year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With home ice advantage heading into the series, Toronto will look to jump out to an early lead tonight in front of their home crowd.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
  2. Max Domi - John Tavares - William Nylander
  3. Bobby McMann - Pontus Holmberg - Nicholas Robertson
  4. Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Calle Jarnkrok

Defense

  1. Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev
  2. Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo
  3. Simon Benoit - Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Ad

Goalies

  1. Anthony Stolarz
  2. Joseph Woll

Powerplay

  1. Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews
  2. Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Nicholas Robertson, Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Penalty Kill

  1. Pontus Holmberg, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev
  2. Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Brandon Carlo

Looking at the previous meetings between the Maple Leafs and the Senators this season ahead of tonight's Game 1 action

While Toronto ended the regular season with the best record in the division, winning seven more games than the Senators, throughout the regular season Ottawa repeatedly showed that they seem to have Toronto's number.

Ad

When the two teams faced off for the first time in November, Ottawa was able to pick up a big 3-0 shutout win, snapping a three-game win streak for the Maple Leafs and dropping the team's record to 9-6-2.

When the two sides faced off again in January, Ottawa was again able to get the win, this time in a narrow contest that saw them edge out a 2-1 win over Toronto at home.

In their final meeting of the regular season on Mar. 15, the Senators completed a 3-0 sweep of the regular season series with a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs, giving the team plenty of momentum heading into this first-round series.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications