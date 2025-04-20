Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for Game 1 against Ottawa Senators | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 20, 2025

On Sunday, the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to kick off their Stanley Cup campaign with a bang when they host the Ottawa Senators.

Following a disappointing postseason last year that saw the team come up short in a seven-game series against the Boston Bruins, Toronto is eager to turn things around this season and win the Stanley Cup for the first time since the 1966-67 season.

Throughout the course of the regular season, Toronto remained competitive, jockeying for position atop the Atlantic Division with the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The team also notably closed out the regular season with a 9-10 run over their final ten games, which saw them win five in a row to end the year.

With home ice advantage heading into the series, Toronto will look to jump out to an early lead tonight in front of their home crowd.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Max Domi - John Tavares - William Nylander Bobby McMann - Pontus Holmberg - Nicholas Robertson Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Calle Jarnkrok

Defense

Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo Simon Benoit - Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz Joseph Woll

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Nicholas Robertson, Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Penalty Kill

Pontus Holmberg, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Brandon Carlo

Looking at the previous meetings between the Maple Leafs and the Senators this season ahead of tonight's Game 1 action

While Toronto ended the regular season with the best record in the division, winning seven more games than the Senators, throughout the regular season Ottawa repeatedly showed that they seem to have Toronto's number.

When the two teams faced off for the first time in November, Ottawa was able to pick up a big 3-0 shutout win, snapping a three-game win streak for the Maple Leafs and dropping the team's record to 9-6-2.

When the two sides faced off again in January, Ottawa was again able to get the win, this time in a narrow contest that saw them edge out a 2-1 win over Toronto at home.

In their final meeting of the regular season on Mar. 15, the Senators completed a 3-0 sweep of the regular season series with a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs, giving the team plenty of momentum heading into this first-round series.

