Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for Game 2 against the Florida Panthers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 7, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to extend their lead against the reigning Stanley Cup champions in Game 2 of their second-round series on Wednesday. After going six games with Ottawa in the first round, Toronto defended home ice admirably in Game 1 against the Florida Panthers, picking up a 5-4 win on Monday at home.

After jumping out to an early 4-1 lead through the first two periods, the Maple Leafs nearly let the Panthers back into the game in the third. Despite that, the team was able to close things out, and secure a big Game 1 win.

Now, before the series heads to Florida for games three and four, the Maple Leafs will look to keep the momentum going.

The big story heading into tonight's game, of course, is the expected absence of Anthony Stolarz, who missed the team's morning skate on Wednesday. With Stolarz out, coach Craig Berube will be rolling with Joseph Woll as the starting netminder.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Max Pacioretty - John Tavares - William Nylander Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Calle Jarnkrok Bobby McMann - Max Domi - Pontus Holmberg

Defense

Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo Simon Benoit - Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goalies

Joseph Woll

Matt Murray

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Max Pacioretty, Max Domi, Bobby McMann, Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Penalty Kill

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev Scott Laughton, Steven Lorentz, Simon Benoit, Brandon Carlo

Looking at the latest news regarding Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz ahead of Game 2 tonight

As previously mentioned, the big story heading into Wednesday's game is the absence of Toronto goalie Anthony Stolarz.

Early in Game 1, Stolarz was hit in the face by a puck. While the force of the shot knocked his helmet off, it didn't appear as though Stolarz suffered any sort of injury as a result.

Moments later, however, he was seen doing what concussion doctors call a "SHAAKE" or, a "spontaneous headshake after a kinematic event" where he appeared to shake off the cobwebs.

The metric, according to concussion specialist Chris Nowinski, the presence of a SHAAKE accurately detects a concussion 72% of the time.

Then, in the second period, Stolarz wound up getting hit by Sam Bennett on a collision, resulting in the netminder vomiting on the bench several minutes later. After being taken to the hospital via a stretcher, he is expected to miss tonight's game.

Fortunately, coach Craig Berube indicated that Stolarz was at the Maple Leafs' practice facility on Tuesday.

