  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for Game 2 against the Florida Panthers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 7, 2025

Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for Game 2 against the Florida Panthers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 7, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified May 07, 2025 15:41 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines for tonight's game against the Florida Panthers (Credit: Imagn)

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to extend their lead against the reigning Stanley Cup champions in Game 2 of their second-round series on Wednesday. After going six games with Ottawa in the first round, Toronto defended home ice admirably in Game 1 against the Florida Panthers, picking up a 5-4 win on Monday at home.

Ad

After jumping out to an early 4-1 lead through the first two periods, the Maple Leafs nearly let the Panthers back into the game in the third. Despite that, the team was able to close things out, and secure a big Game 1 win.

Now, before the series heads to Florida for games three and four, the Maple Leafs will look to keep the momentum going.

The big story heading into tonight's game, of course, is the expected absence of Anthony Stolarz, who missed the team's morning skate on Wednesday. With Stolarz out, coach Craig Berube will be rolling with Joseph Woll as the starting netminder.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
  2. Max Pacioretty - John Tavares - William Nylander
  3. Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Calle Jarnkrok
  4. Bobby McMann - Max Domi - Pontus Holmberg

Defense

  1. Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev
  2. Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo
  3. Simon Benoit - Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goalies

  • Joseph Woll
  • Matt Murray

Powerplay

  1. Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews
  2. Max Pacioretty, Max Domi, Bobby McMann, Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Ad

Penalty Kill

  1. Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev
  2. Scott Laughton, Steven Lorentz, Simon Benoit, Brandon Carlo

Looking at the latest news regarding Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz ahead of Game 2 tonight

As previously mentioned, the big story heading into Wednesday's game is the absence of Toronto goalie Anthony Stolarz.

Early in Game 1, Stolarz was hit in the face by a puck. While the force of the shot knocked his helmet off, it didn't appear as though Stolarz suffered any sort of injury as a result.

Ad

Moments later, however, he was seen doing what concussion doctors call a "SHAAKE" or, a "spontaneous headshake after a kinematic event" where he appeared to shake off the cobwebs.

The metric, according to concussion specialist Chris Nowinski, the presence of a SHAAKE accurately detects a concussion 72% of the time.

Ad

Then, in the second period, Stolarz wound up getting hit by Sam Bennett on a collision, resulting in the netminder vomiting on the bench several minutes later. After being taken to the hospital via a stretcher, he is expected to miss tonight's game.

Fortunately, coach Craig Berube indicated that Stolarz was at the Maple Leafs' practice facility on Tuesday.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications