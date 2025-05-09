Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for Game 3 against the Florida Panthers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 9, 2025

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to secure a 3-0 series lead over the reigning Stanley Cup champs when the two sides collide at the Amerant Bank Arena.

While the Panthers entered the postseason eager to go back-to-back as Stanley Cup champions, the Maple Leafs have dominated this second-round series.

In Game 1, the team managed to pull off a 5-4 win, staving off a late-game comeback attempt from the Panthers. In Game 2, the two sides traded goals back and forth, with Toronto edging out a 4-3 win at home.

Now, with the series in Florida for Games 3 and 4, the Maple Leafs will look to steal one on the road and position themselves for a potential closeout game at home.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Max Pacioretty - John Tavares - William Nylander Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Calle Jarnkrok Bobby McMann - Max Domi - Pontus Holmberg

Defense

Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo Simon Benoit - Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goalies

Joseph Woll

Matt Murray

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Max Pacioretty, Max Domi, Bobby McMann, Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Penalty Kill

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev Scott Laughton, Steven Lorentz, Simon Benoit, Brandon Carlo

Latest news surrounding Maple Leafs netminder Anthony Stolarz ahead of tonight's pivotal Game 3

Per the latest Maple Leafs lines, the team will be without Anthony Stolarz when they take the ice tonight.

After suffering what appeared to be a pair of concussions during Game 1, Stolarz was taken to the hospital via a stretcher after vomiting on the team's bench.

Early in the game, Stolarz took a puck to the face that knocked his mask off. While he didn't suffer any cosmetic injuries, he shook his head in what appeared to be an attempt to clear the cobwebs from the concussive blow.

Later in the game, a collision with Panthers forward Sam Bennett led to Stolarz's concussion symptoms worsening.

While he attended practice before Game 2, he didn't take the ice, with backup goalie Joseph Woll handling starting netminder duties for the team.

Now, ahead of Game 3, coach Craig Berube has shared an update with fans that Bennett will be out and likely won't travel with the team.

Whether he returns for Game 4, only time will tell.

