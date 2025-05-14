Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for Game 5 against the Florida Panthers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 14, 2025

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to take a 3-2 lead in their second-round series against the Florida Panthers after dropping back-to-back games on the road.
While Toronto was able to defend home ice in Games 1 and 2, the team then lost a nail-biter of a Game 3 on the road, thanks to some overtime heroics from Brad Marchand. The momentum led to a 2-0 shutout loss in Game 4.
Now, with the series back in Toronto for a pivotal Game 5, Craig Berube's squad will look to pick up a big win in order to set up a potential closeout scenario in Game 6 on the road.
If the team is able to close out the series, it will mark their deepest postseason run since 2002, and just their second conference finals run since the turn of the century.
Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
- Max Pacioretty - John Tavares - William Nylander
- Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Calle Jarnkrok
- Bobby McMann - Max Domi - Pontus Holmberg
Defense
- Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev
- Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo
- Simon Benoit - Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Goalies
- Joseph Woll
- Matt Murray
Powerplay
- Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews
- Max Pacioretty, Max Domi, Bobby McMann, Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Penalty Kill
- Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev
- Scott Laughton, Steven Lorentz, Simon Benoit, Brandon Carlo
Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Maple Leafs and the Panthers
Heading into tonight's game between the Maple Leafs and the Panthers, bettors are backing the reigning Stanley Cup champs to get the job done on the road in this pivotal Game 5 showdown.
On FanDuel, Toronto is a +120 underdog, while on the flip side Florida is a -144 favorite. Meanwhile, over at DraftKings, Florida is a -142 favorite while Toronto is a +120 underdog.
Based on the latest DraftKings betting lines, it would take a $142 bet on Florida as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on Toronto as the underdog could win $120 on top of the original bet if the Leafs come away with a win.
Following Game 5 tonight in Toronto, the series will head back to Florida for Game 6 on Friday, with a Game 7 tentatively scheduled for Sunday in Toronto if necessary.
