Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for Game 6 against the Florida Panthers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 16, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to stave off elimination on Friday and force a Game 7 (Sunday) against the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers, on the road. After starting the series with a 2-0 lead, the Leafs lost Games 3 (May 9) and 4 (last Sunday) on the road, sending the series back to Toronto all tied up for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Ad

The Panthers showed their mettle, picking up a 6-1 win to take a 3-2 series lead.

With their season hanging in the balance, the Maple Leafs need to steal a game on the road, something they have not done this series, if they want to keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive.

If they do, the series will shift to Toronto for a massive Game 7 on Sunday, with the winner advancing to the conference finals.

Ad

Trending

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change, * indicates player is questionable

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Max Pacioretty - John Tavares - William Nylander Bobby McMann - Max Domi - Nicholas Robertson Scott Laughton - David Kampf - Steven Lorentz

Defense

Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Morgan Rielly- Brandon Carlo Simon Benoit - Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goalies

Joseph Woll

Matt Murray

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Max Pacioretty, Max Domi, Bobby McMann, Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Ad

Penalty kill

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev Scott Laughton, Steven Lorentz, Simon Benoit, Brandon Carlo

Latest on Maple Leafs netminder Anthony Stolarz as Toronto looks to keep Stanley Cup hopes alive

In Game 1 of the Toronto Maple Leafs-Florida Panthers series on May 5, Toronto's starting goaltender, Anthony Stolarz, took a pair of concussive blows to the head.

Ad

He took a shot to the mask early in the first period — a blow that didn't seem to have impacted him — but he did a spontaneous headshake after a kinematic event just moments later, which experts say predicts concussions 72% of the time.

Stolarz then collided with one of his former teammates, Sam Bennett, leading to the netminder vomiting on the bench.

While he has been practicing, Stolarz hasn't returned to action.

Ad

According to Leafs coach Craig Berube, Stolarz likely won't travel to Florida for Game 6.

“I doubt it," Berube said on Thursday, via The Athletic.

Even if Toronto staves off elimination in Game 6, Stolarz isn't guaranteed to return for Game 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama