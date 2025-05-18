Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for Game 7 against the Florida Panthers | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 18, 2025

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs will collide with the Florida Panthers in a highly anticipated Game 7 to decide who will be advancing to the conference finals to face off against the Carolina Hurricanes, who eliminated the Washington Capitals in five games.
Toronto and Florida have battled back and forth throughout this series, with the Maple Leafs jumping out to a 2-0 lead at home, and the reigning Stanley Cup champs fighting back to even things up in Games 3 & 4.
While Florida had a chance to close things out in Game 6, Toronto secured a massive shutout victory to force a Game 7, setting the stage for tonight's highly anticipated showdown at Scotiabank Arena.
If the team is able to pull off a win, it would be just its first conference finals appearance since 2002, and the second since 2000.
Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change, * indicates player is questionable
Forwards
- Matthew Knies* - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
- Pontus Holmberg - John Tavares - William Nylander
- Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Calle Jarnkrok
- Bobby McMann - Max Domi - Max Pacioretty
Defense
- Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev
- Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo
- Simon Benoit - Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Goalies
- Joseph Woll
- Matt Murray
Powerplay
- Matthew Knies*, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews
- Max Pacioretty, Max Domi, Bobby McMann, Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Penalty Kill
- Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev
- Scott Laughton, Steven Lorentz, Simon Benoit, Brandon Carlo
Looking at the latest surrounding Anthony Stolarz and Matthew Knies ahead of Panthers-Maple Leafs Game 7
Heading into a pivotal Game 7 tonight, Toronto is once again expected to be without netminder Anthony Stolarz, who exited Game 1 with a concussion and was reportedly taken to the hospital via ambulance before the end of regulation.
Since then, Stolarz has yet to return to action, with coach Craig Berube starting Joseph Woll in his place. While the loss of Stolarz has been a significant one for Toronto, Woll has proven in recent years that he shines brightest when up against elimination.
Throughout his career, he's gone 5-0 in the playoffs when faced with an elimination scenario, with a 96.2% save percentage through five games.
In the case of Matthew Knies, the forward suffered an injury in the first period after a collision with Niko Mikkola. While he played the remainder of the game, he logged just 13:01 of ice time, considerably less than usual, especially compared to his linemates.
While the Maple Leafs are preparing to play without Stolarz, it sounds like the hope right now is that Knies is good to go for tonight.
