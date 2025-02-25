Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for game against the Boston Bruins| February 25, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. They are firmly in the playoff picture, with Toronto leading the Atlantic Division and Boston coming just a point behind the final wild-card spot in the East. The Leafs are 35-20-2 while the Bruins are 27-24-7 this season.

Toronto is relatively healthy coming off the 4 Nations Face-Off. Jani Hakanpaa was on injured reserve before the break and isn't coming back yet. Connor Dewar is on IR and Max Pacioretty is day-to-day.

Here's the Leafs' expected lineup but it can change before the puck drops at 7:00 pm EST:

Forwards:

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Bobby McMann - John Tavares - William Nylander Max Domi - Pontus Holmberg - Nicholas Robertson Steven Lorentz - David Kampf - Alexander Steeves

Defense Pairings:

Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Morgan Rielly - Oliver Ekman-Larsson Simon Benoit - Conor Timmins

Goaltenders:

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Powerplay Lines:

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Nicholas Robertson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill Unit:

David Kampf, Steven Lorentz, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Conor Timmins

Toronto is ahead in its division by one point over the reigning champion Florida Panthers heading into Tuesday's matchup with 72 points.

Odds for Maple Leafs-Bruins game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Toronto Maple Leafs are favored against the Boston Bruins despite being on the road. Here are the official odds from Odds Shark:

Boston is +106 on the moneyline.

Toronto is -128 to win outright.

The puck line is Toronto -1, which is +210.

The Bruins are +200 to cover the line.

The total is 6.5 goals.

The over is +155, while the under is -222.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are favored (Imagn)

After Tuesday's game, the Leafs have two more road matchups before going home. They'll take on the New York Rangers to close out February on Friday at 7:00 pm EST before opening play in March against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The puck drops at 1:00 pm EST on Sunday.

