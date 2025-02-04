Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Calgary Flames | Feb. 4, 2025

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to make it back-to-back wins after a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Across from them on the ice will be the Calgary Flames, who are eager to build momentum following their 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken.

While Toronto has consistently been one of the top two teams in the Atlantic Division this season, over their last ten games the team has gone just 4-6-0. Because of that, they've fallen into second place in the divisional standings, with the streaking Ottawa Senators nipping at their heels.

On the flip side, heading into tonight's game, Calgary is sitting in fourth place in the Pacific Division with a record of 26-19-7. Based on the current standings, the team sits just one point behind the third-place LA Kings, and two points ahead of the fourth-place Vancouver Canucks.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner* Max Pacioretty - John Tavares - William Nylander Bobby McMann - Max Domi - Nicholas Robertson Pontus Holmberg - David Kampf - Steven Lorentz

Defense:

Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Morgan Rielly - Oliver Ekman-Larsson* Simon Benoit - Conor Timmins

Goalies:

Joseph Woll

Matt Murray

Powerplay:

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Max Pacioretty, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill:

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev David Kampf, Steven Lorentz, Simon Benoit, Conor Timmins

Odds for tonight's Maple Leafs vs Flames game as well as upcoming games on Toronto's schedule

Toronto is a slight betting favorite on most major US sportsbooks.

On FanDuel, Toronto is a -154 favorite while Calgary is a +128 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Toronto is a -155 favorite while Calgary is a +130 underdog.

Based on the current lines, it would take a $154 bet on Toronto as the favorites to win $100 on FanDuel while a $100 bet on Calgary would win $128.

Following tonight's game, Toronto will head to Seattle for a showdown with the Kraken on Thursday, followed by a road game against the Canucks on Saturday. The team will then go on a two-week hiatus for the Four Nations Face-Off Tournament, with their first game back set for Saturday, Feb. 22 against Carolina.

