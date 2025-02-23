Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for game against the Chicago Blackhawks | Feb. 23 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face off with the Chicago Blackhawks in the second leg of a back-to-back on Sunday after beating the Carolina Hurricanes 6-3 last night. After the 4 Nations Face-Off, where Mitch Marner and Team Canada picked up a big win over Auston Matthews and Team USA in the finals, the team continues its quest for a Stanley Cup and looked good on Saturday.

While the Atlantic Division is pretty competitive heading into the final trimester of the season, Toronto has consistently been within playoff contention. The team is jockeying for position with the Panthers and the Lightning all season and stands second at 34-20-2.

The Leafs face a Blackhawks team reeling from a 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Chicago is bottom of the Central at 17-32-7 and Toronto is expected to come away with a comfortable win on Sunday.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Bobby McMann - John Tavares - William Nylander Max Domi - Pontus Holmberg - Nicholas Robertson Steven Lorentz - David Kampf - Alexander Steeves

Defense

Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Morgan Rielly - Oliver Ekman-Larsson Simon Benoit - Conor Timmins

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Nicholas Robertson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill

David Kampf, Steven Lorentz, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Conor Timmins

Previous Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks matchup & Toronto's upcoming schedule

Sunday's game will be the season's second and final meeting between these two teams. In December, when the two teams played at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the Maple Leafs won convincingly 4-1 thanks to goals from Matthew Knies, Auston Matthews, Fraser Minten and John Tavares.

While Chicago has struggled to find form this season, the team will be looking to even the score tonight; Toronto looks to move closer to the Stanley Cup.

Following Sunday's Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game, Toronto will be back in action on Tuesday when they face off with the Boston Bruins.

They will have a short break before resuming play with away games against the Rangers on Friday (Feb. 28) and the Penguins on Sunday (Mar. 2). Following this, they will transition into the second part of a back-to-back, featuring one home game against the Sharks on Monday before embarking on another road trip.

