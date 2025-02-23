  • home icon
Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto's projected lineup for game against the Chicago Blackhawks | Feb. 23 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Feb 23, 2025 12:00 GMT
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face off with the Chicago Blackhawks in the second leg of a back-to-back on Sunday after beating the Carolina Hurricanes 6-3 last night. After the 4 Nations Face-Off, where Mitch Marner and Team Canada picked up a big win over Auston Matthews and Team USA in the finals, the team continues its quest for a Stanley Cup and looked good on Saturday.

While the Atlantic Division is pretty competitive heading into the final trimester of the season, Toronto has consistently been within playoff contention. The team is jockeying for position with the Panthers and the Lightning all season and stands second at 34-20-2.

The Leafs face a Blackhawks team reeling from a 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Chicago is bottom of the Central at 17-32-7 and Toronto is expected to come away with a comfortable win on Sunday.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards

  1. Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
  2. Bobby McMann - John Tavares - William Nylander
  3. Max Domi - Pontus Holmberg - Nicholas Robertson
  4. Steven Lorentz - David Kampf - Alexander Steeves

Defense

  1. Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev
  2. Morgan Rielly - Oliver Ekman-Larsson
  3. Simon Benoit - Conor Timmins

Goalies

  • Anthony Stolarz
  • Joseph Woll

Powerplay

  1. Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews
  2. Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Nicholas Robertson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly
Penalty Kill

  1. David Kampf, Steven Lorentz, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev
  2. Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Conor Timmins

Previous Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks matchup & Toronto's upcoming schedule

Sunday's game will be the season's second and final meeting between these two teams. In December, when the two teams played at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the Maple Leafs won convincingly 4-1 thanks to goals from Matthew Knies, Auston Matthews, Fraser Minten and John Tavares.

While Chicago has struggled to find form this season, the team will be looking to even the score tonight; Toronto looks to move closer to the Stanley Cup.

Following Sunday's Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game, Toronto will be back in action on Tuesday when they face off with the Boston Bruins.

They will have a short break before resuming play with away games against the Rangers on Friday (Feb. 28) and the Penguins on Sunday (Mar. 2). Following this, they will transition into the second part of a back-to-back, featuring one home game against the Sharks on Monday before embarking on another road trip.

हिन्दी