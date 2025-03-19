Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Colorado Avalanche | March 19, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to make it two consecutive wins when they host the Colorado Avalanche at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. They are coming off a lopsided win over the Calgary Flames on Monday, ending their two-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Colorado is heading into the matchup on a two-game winning streak, defeating the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars.

Toronto is third in the Atlantic Division, behind the Tampa Bay Lightning who have the same amount of points, but lead the Leafs in differential.

The Avalanche are third in the Central Division, four points ahead of the Minnesota Wild and four points behind the Stars.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Pontus Holmberg - John Tavares - William Nylander Bobby McMann - Max Domi - Nicholas Robertson Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Calle Jarnkrok

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Simon Benoit - Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz Joseph Woll

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Nicholas Robertson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill

David Kampf, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Brandon Carlo

Odds for Maple Leafs-Avalanche game

Bettors are backing Colorado to get the job done in enemy territory.

On FanDuel, the Avs are -120 favorites while Toronto is a +100 underdog. On DraftKings, Colorado is a -122 favorite while the Leafs are +102 underdogs.

It would take a $120 bet on the Avalanche to net $100 and a $100 bet on Toronto would double with a win.

Following Wednesday's game, the Maple Leafs will hit the road for the second leg of a back-to-back against the New York Rangers. They will then make a pit stop in Nashville on Saturday before returning home to host the Flyers on Tuesday.

However, the home stint will be short-lived as Toronto will go on the road again for a four-game stretch until the end of the month.

