Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for game against the Colorado Avalanche | March 8, 2025

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs will play their second of three consecutive road games when they collide with the Colorado Avalanche. After rattling off five straight wins in the wake of the 4 Nations hiatus, the team has since lost back-to-back games, falling to the San Jose Sharks and, most recently, the Vegas Golden Knights.

On the flip side, Colorado is heading into tonight's game with plenty of momentum on their side after a 7-3 win over the San Jose Sharks pushed their win streak to four.

Currently, Toronto is sitting in second place in the Atlantic Division, just two points behind the Florida Panthers, and one point ahead of the third-place Lightning.

While Florida, Toronto and Tampa Bay jockey for position atop the division, all three teams sit more than 10 points ahead of the fourth-place Senators.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Pontus Holmberg - John Tavares - William Nylander Max Domi - Scott Laughton - Bobby McMann Steven Lorentz - David Kampf - Calle Jarnkrok

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo Jake McCabe - Simon Benoit Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Philippe Myers

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Calle Jarnkrok, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill

David Kampf, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Brandon Carlo Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Philippe Myers

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Maple Leafs and the Avalanche, as well as upcoming games on Toronto's schedule

Heading into tonight's clash between Toronto and Colorado, the Avalanche are sitting as slight betting favorites given their recent win streak.

On FanDuel, the team is sitting as a -152 favorite, while Toronto is a +126 underdog. On DraftKings, Colorado is a -155 favorite, while Toronto is a +130 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $152 bet on Colorado as the favorites to win $100 on FanDuel in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Toronto could win $126 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Maple Leafs will head to Utah for a game against the Utah Hockey Club on Monday, before returning home for a four-game stretch.

While back at Scotiabank Arena, the team will host the Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames and the Colorado Avalanche before hitting the road once more.

