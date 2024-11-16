  • home icon
  Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Edmonton Oilers| Nov 16, 2024

Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Edmonton Oilers| Nov 16, 2024

By Evan Bell
Modified Nov 16, 2024 12:00 GMT
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Toronto Maple Leafs lines for tonight's game against Edmonton (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to make it two in a row after a 4-3 overtime win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. The win bumped the Maple Leafs to 6-2-2 in their last 10 games and cemented the team in second place in the Atlantic Division, behind only the Florida Panthers.

While they will look to build on the momentum of Wednesday's win, Toronto will face a tough test in the Edmonton Oilers, who are riding into tonight's game after winning three straight.

Leading up to the game, Toronto will have several players sidelined with injuries. In addition to defenseman Dakota Mermis remaining on the long-term injured reserve list, Max Pacioretty was added to the injured reserve list earlier this week.

In addition, center Calle Jarnkrok has reportedly suffered a setback while working his way back to 100% and has landed himself on the injured reserve list while preparing to see a specialist in New York for his lingering, nonspecified lower-body injury.

Of course, in addition, first-year captain Auston Matthews is also expected to be sidelined for tonight's game with an upper-body injury, with no word on his status beyond tonight.

Leading up to tonight's game, the Maple Leafs' lines are projected to be as follows:

Forwards:

  • LW Matthew Knies - C Max Domi - RW Mitch Marner
  • LW Bobby McMann - C John Tavares - RW William Nylander
  • LW Nicholas Robertson - C Pontus Holmberg - RW Connor Dewar
  • LW Steven Lorentz - C David Kampf - RW Ryan Reaves

Defense:

  • Morgan Rielly - Oliver Ekman-Larsson
  • Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev
  • Simon Benoit - Conor Timmins

Goalies:

  • Joseph Woll
  • Anthony Stolarz

Powerplay:

  1. Matthew Knies, John Tavares, Mitch Marner, Morgan Rielly, William Nylander
  2. Max Domi, Bobby McMann, Alexander Steeves, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Timmins

Penalty Kill:

  1. David Kampf, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev
  2. Pontus Holmberg, Matthew Knies, Jani Hakanpaa, Conor Timmins

Latest update on Auston Matthews as well as upcoming games on the Maple Leafs schedule

While the Toronto Maple Leafs have been able to go 4-1 in the absence of Auston Matthews, it has continued to look as though the team is playing things safe when it comes to the captain's return to action.

Following tonight's game against the Edmonton Oilers, the team will have just one game this week against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. If he returns, he'll have plenty of time before and after the game to rest, while if he sits, Toronto will give him an entire week off without having him miss more than one game.

This will give Matthews plenty of time to get back to 100% without risking a setback, according to NHL insider Darren Dreger:

"Auston Matthews won’t be available for tomorrow’s game vs the Oilers. Given the Leafs schedule the extra time off aligns with Toronto’s focus to get their captain 100% healthy."

Following Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights at home, Toronto will wrap up a three-game home stretch on Sunday when they face the Utah Hockey Club before then hitting the road for two games.

Edited by Krutik Jain
