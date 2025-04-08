Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for game against the Florida Panthers | April 8, 2025

Tonight, two Atlantic Division rivals will face off as the Florida Panthers host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amerant Bank Arena. The divisional matchup will see Toronto look to build on a four-game win streak, which most recently saw the team shut out the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Ad

On the flip side, the reigning Stanley Cup champs are heading into tonight's game in the midst of a five-game skid that most recently saw them fall to the Detroit Red Wings.

Throughout their recent skid, Florida has struggled to find the back of the net at the same rate they did early in the season. Despite that, both teams have already clinched spots in the playoffs, with Toronto sitting atop the divisional standings, and Florida sitting in third, six games behind.

Ad

Trending

Boston Bruins projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Bobby McMann - John Tavares - William Nylander Scott Laughton - Max Domi - Calle Jarnkrok Steven Lorentz - Pontus Holmberg - Nicholas Robertson

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Chris Tanev Simon Benoit - Philippe Myers

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz Joseph Woll

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Nicholas Robertson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Ad

Penalty Kill

Pontus Holmberg, Mitch Marner, Simon Benoit, Chris Tanev Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Brandon Carlo

Odds for tonight's clash between the Maple Leafs and the Panthers, as well as upcoming games on Toronto's schedule

The Panthers are slight betting favorites despite being on a losing streak, while Toronto is on a winning streak.

Ad

On FanDuel, Florida is a -142 favorite while Toronto is a +118 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Florida is a -148 favorite while Toronto is a +124 underdog.

Based on the latest FanDuel lines, it would take a $142 bet on Florida as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. Meanwhile, a $100 bet on Toronto as the underdog could win $118 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Maple Leafs will head to Tampa Bay for a showdown with the Lightning on Wednesday, before wrapping up the week with a home game against the Montreal Canadiens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama