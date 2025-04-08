Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for game against the Florida Panthers | April 8, 2025

Tonight, two Atlantic Division rivals will face off as the Florida Panthers host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amerant Bank Arena. The divisional matchup will see Toronto look to build on a four-game win streak, which most recently saw the team shut out the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
On the flip side, the reigning Stanley Cup champs are heading into tonight's game in the midst of a five-game skid that most recently saw them fall to the Detroit Red Wings.
Throughout their recent skid, Florida has struggled to find the back of the net at the same rate they did early in the season. Despite that, both teams have already clinched spots in the playoffs, with Toronto sitting atop the divisional standings, and Florida sitting in third, six games behind.
Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
- Bobby McMann - John Tavares - William Nylander
- Scott Laughton - Max Domi - Calle Jarnkrok
- Steven Lorentz - Pontus Holmberg - Nicholas Robertson
Defense
- Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo
- Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Chris Tanev
- Simon Benoit - Philippe Myers
Goalies
- Anthony Stolarz
- Joseph Woll
Powerplay
- Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews
- Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Nicholas Robertson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly
Penalty Kill
- Pontus Holmberg, Mitch Marner, Simon Benoit, Chris Tanev
- Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Brandon Carlo
Odds for tonight's clash between the Maple Leafs and the Panthers, as well as upcoming games on Toronto's schedule
The Panthers are slight betting favorites despite being on a losing streak, while Toronto is on a winning streak.
On FanDuel, Florida is a -142 favorite while Toronto is a +118 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Florida is a -148 favorite while Toronto is a +124 underdog.
Based on the latest FanDuel lines, it would take a $142 bet on Florida as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. Meanwhile, a $100 bet on Toronto as the underdog could win $118 in addition to the original bet.
Following tonight's game, the Maple Leafs will head to Tampa Bay for a showdown with the Lightning on Wednesday, before wrapping up the week with a home game against the Montreal Canadiens.
