Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for game against the LA Kings | Mar. 29, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to get back in the win column when they collide with the LA Sharks on Saturday. In their most recent outing, the team dropped a narrow shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks, the worst team in the NHL, dropping their record to 3-2 over their last five, and 5-4-1 over their last ten.

On the other hand, LA is heading into the game after being shut out by the Colorado Avalanche earlier in the week, which snapped the team's four-game win streak.

While it appears as though both teams are destined to clinch a playoff spot thanks to their standings in their respective division, both sides are in tight races to decide the top three seeds in the Atlantic and the Pacific.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Bobby McMann - John Tavares - William Nylander Scott Laughton - Max Domi - Nicholas Robertson Steven Lorentz - David Kampf - Calle Jarnkrok

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Simon Benoit - Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goalies

Joseph Woll Anthony Stolarz

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Nicholas Robertson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill

David Kampf, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Brandon Carlo

Looking at the previous meetings between the Maple Leafs and the Kings, as well as upcoming games on Toronto's schedule

The game between the Maple Leafs and the Kings will be the second and final regular-season meeting between these two teams.

In October, the two sides collided in LA early in the season, with the Maple Leafs picking up a 6–2 win to extend their regular season record to 3-1-0.

The game saw Toronto netminder Anthony Stolarz post a 94.1% save percentage. Bobby McMann found the back of the net twice, and Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, and Morgan Rielly logged goals too.

Following Saturday's game, Toronto will be back in action the next day when they collide with the Anaheim Ducks in the second leg of a back-to-back.

From there, the team will head home to host the Florida Panthers on Apr. 2 and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Apr. 8.

