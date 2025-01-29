Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for game against the Minnesota Wild | Jan. 29 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they take on the Minnesota Wild in a highly-anticipated game that will pit the presumptive playoff teams against one another. Toronto is currently sitting atop the Atlantic Division with a record of 30-18-2 (62 points), and they have a one-point lead over the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers.

On the flip side, Minnesota sits in third place in the Central Division's standings with a record of 29-17-4, just three points behind the second-place Dallas Stars. While Toronto will be looking to get back in the win column tonight, Minnesota is fresh off a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards:

Bobby McMann - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Max Domi - Pontus Holmberg - William Nylander Max Pacioretty - Fraser Minten - Nicholas Robertson Steven Lorentz - David Kampf - Ryan Reaves

Trending

Defense:

Morgan Rielly - Jake McCabe Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Chris Tanev Simon Benoit - Philippe Myers

Goalies:

Joseph Woll

Matt Murray

Powerplay:

Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Max Pacioretty, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Nicholas Robertson, Fraser Minten, Max Domi, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill:

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev David Kampf, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Conor Timmins

Looking at the odds for tonight's Maple Leafs vs Wild game as well as upcoming games on Toronto's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between Toronto and Minnesota, the Maple Leafs are sitting as the slight betting favorites across the board despite the fact that the team is in the midst of a two-game skid.

On FanDuel, Toronto is a -178 favorite while on the flip side, Minnesota is a +146 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Toronto is a -175 favorite while Minnesota is a +145 underdog.

Based on these lines it would take a $175 bet on Toronto as the favorites to win $100 on DraftKings while on the flip side a $100 bet on Minnesota as the underdogs would win $145.

Following tonight's game, the Maple Leafs will head to Edmonton for a game against the Oilers on Saturday. The game will mark the first matchup of a four-game road trip for Toronto, with games against Calgary, Seattle, and Vancouver following the Oilers clash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback