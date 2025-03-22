Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Nashville Predators | March 22, 2025

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to make it four straight when they collide with the Nashville Predators on the road. While Toronto's heading into tonight's game with plenty of momentum on their side, Nashville will be looking to snap a four-game skid that's seen them fall to the Ducks, Kings, Blues, and, most recently, the Ducks.

Ad

While Toronto is jockeying for position with the Panthers and the Lightning to sort out the top three playoff seeds in the Atlantic Division, Nashville is nearly a full 20 points outside of Wild Card contention in the Western Conference.

With just 13 games left to go in the regular season for Toronto, including tonight's game against the Predators, the Maple Leafs will be looking to ride their recent hot streak into the final stretch of the year before heading into the postseason.

Ad

Trending

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Bobby McMann - John Tavares - William Nylander Pontus Holmberg - Max Domi - Nicholas Robertson Scott Laughton - David Kampf - Steven Lorentz

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Simon Benoit - Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz Joseph Woll

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Nicholas Robertson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Ad

Penalty Kill

David Kampf, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Brandon Carlo

Looking at the previous meeting between the Maple Leafs and the Predators this season, and upcoming games on Toronto's schedule

Tonight's showdown between the Maple Leafs and the Predators will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between these two teams.

Ad

Back in December, the two sides faced off in Toronto, with the Maple Leafs able to pick up a 3-2 win to extend their win streak to three. The game notably saw Auston Matthews find the back of the net twice, with William Nylander contributing an additional goal to help give Toronto the win.

Following tonight's game, Toronto will return home to host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. The time at home will be short-lived, however, as the team will then hit the road to face off against the Sharks next Thursday, the Kings next Saturday, and the Ducks next Sunday.

The team will then kick off the month of April with a home game against the Florida Panthers, which will begin a two-game home stretch for Toronto.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama