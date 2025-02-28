Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for game against the New York Rangers | Feb. 28 2025

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to make it four straight when they face off against the New York Rangers in an Eastern Conference showdown. Since returning from the 4 Nations hiatus, the team has won three straight, picking up a 6-3 win over the Hurricanes, a 5-2 win over the Blackhawks, and a 5-4 OT win over the Bruins in a divisional showdown on Tuesday.

Ad

With six wins in their last ten and plenty of momentum heading into tonight's game, Toronto will look to close in on first place in the divisional standings while fending off a surging Tampa Bay Lightning team that's won seven in a row and eight of their last ten.

On the flip side, New York will be heading into tonight's game after winning back-to-back, most recently picking up a 5-1 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards

Bobby McMann - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Pontus Holmberg - John Tavares - William Nylander Matthew Knies - Max Domi - Nicholas Robertson Steven Lorentz - David Kampf - Alexander Steeves

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Oliver Ekman-Larsson Jake McCabe - Philippe Myers Simon Benoit - Conor Timmins

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz Joseph Woll

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Nicholas Robertson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Ad

Penalty Kill

David Kampf, Steven Lorentz, Jake McCabe, Philippe Myers Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Conor Timmins

Looking at the odds for tonight's Maple Leafs vs Rangers game, as well as upcoming games on Toronto's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Maple Leafs and the Rangers, bettors seem to be pretty divided on how things will go down.

Ad

On FanDuel, Toronto is a -125 favorite, while New York is a +104 underdog. Meanwhile, on DraftKings, these odds are even closer to even, with Toronto as a -120 favorite and New York as a +100 underdog.

Based on the latest odds, it would take a $120 bet on Toronto as the favorites to win $100, in addition to the original bet on DraftKings. On the flip side, a $100 bet on New York as the underdog would double with a win.

Ad

Following tonight's game, the Maple Leafs will head to Pittsburgh for a showdown with the Penguins on Sunday before returning home to host the Sharks on Monday.

From there, the Maple Leafs will hit the road for a three-game stretch that will see them face off against the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche and Utah HC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama