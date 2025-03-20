Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto's projected lineup for game against New York Rangers | March 20, 2025

  • home icon
By Jackson Weber
Modified Mar 20, 2025 15:51 GMT
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs - Image Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs are right back in action for the second half of a back-to-back as they travel to New York to face the Rangers on Thursday night at MSG. Toronto (41-24-3) earned a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Colorado on Wednesday night, while New York (33-30-6) last fell 2-1 to Calgary at home on Tuesday night.

After a small five-game slump, the Maple Leafs (85 points) have found their game again winners of two in a row. They currently hold a tie with the Florida Panthers (85 points) for the top seed in the Atlantic division, while Tampa Bay (83 points) remains in the mix.

On the other hand, the Rangers (72 points) are battling just to make the playoffs. They'll enter Thursday night one point behind the Montreal Canadiens (73 points) for the final wildcard position in the Eastern Conference.

Forward Max Pacioretty (undisclosed), and defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (knee) are Toronto's only injuries as they both remain on LTIR.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards:

  • Line 1. LW Matthew Knies - C Auston Matthews - RW Mitch Marner
  • Line 2. LW Calle Jarnkrok - C John Tavares - RW William Nylander
  • Line 3. LW Bobby McMann - C Max Domi - RW Nick Robertson
  • Line 4. LW Steven Lorentz - C Scott Laughton - RW Pontus Holmberg
Defense:

  • Pair 1. LD Morgan Rielly - RD Brandon Carlo
  • Pair 2. LD Jake McCabe - RD Chris Tanev
  • Pair 1. LD Simon Benoit - RD Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goalies:

  • Starter - Anthony Stolarz
  • Backup - Joseph Woll

Power Play:

  • First Unit - Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews
  • Second Unit - Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Nick Robertson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill:

  • First Unit - Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev
  • Second Unit - Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Brandon Carlo
Odds for Maple Leafs vs. Rangers and Toronto's upcoming schedule

Toronto is a slight road underdog for Thursday night's game in New York.

According to Odds Sharks, the Maple Leafs are +110 road underdogs, while the Rangers are -130 home favorites. Should these betting lines remain until puck-drop, a $100 bet on the Leafs could net $110, while a $130 bet on the Rangers would win $100.

Toronto will stay on the road and travel to Nashville to cap off the week with a Saturday night clash against the Predators. It'll head back home to begin next week and host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night before heading to California for a three-game road trip.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
