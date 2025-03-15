Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Ottawa Senators | March 15, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to bounce back from a loss to the Florida Panthers when they face off with the Ottawa Senators at home on Saturday. While Toronto's heading into the game after a 3-2 loss to the reigning Stanley Cup champs in a divisional showdown, Ottawa has been on fire as of late, winning five in a row.

While Ottawa is currently in the middle of the Eastern Conference's Wild Card race, and is looking to either clinch a Wild Card berth, or overtake the Tampa Bay Lightning in the divisional standings to clinch a playoff spot, Toronto seems poised to gain an automatic entry into the postseason with a top three spot in the Atlantic.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Calle Jarnkrok - John Tavares - William Nylander Bobby McMann - Scott Laughton - Max Domi Pontus Holmberg - David Kampf - Steven Lorentz

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Simon Benoit - Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Calle Jarnkrok, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill

David Kampf, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Brandon Carlo

Looking at the odds for tonight's Maple Leafs vs Senators game as well as upcoming games on Toronto's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Maple Leafs and the Senators, Toronto is sitting as a slight betting favorite, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise given that the team is sitting ahead of Ottawa in the divisional standings.

On DraftKings, Toronto is a -166 favorite while on the filp side, Ottawa is a +140 underdog. Meanwhile, over on FanDuel, Toronto is a -160 favorite while Ottawa is a +132 underdog.

Based on the latest lines on FanDuel, it would take a $160 bet on Toronto as the favorite to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Ottawa as the underdog could win $142 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Maple Leafs will host the Flames on Monday and the Avalanche on Wednesday before hitting the road. While on the road, the team will play the Rangers next Thursday, and the Predators next Saturday before heading back to Toronto in search of a deep postseason run.

