Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for game against the San Jose Sharks | March 27, 2025

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to make it back-to-back wins when they collide with the San Jose Sharks on the road. In their most recent outing, Toronto picked up a 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, returning it to the win column while pushing its record over their last five games to 4-1.

On the flip side, the Sharks are heading into tonight's game after a 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins, which snapped a two-game skid and marked just their second win in their last five games.

Currently, Toronto is sitting atop the Atlantic Division alongside the Florida Panthers, with both teams sitting just two points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Given the current standings, Toronto, Florida and Tampa Bay seem poised to continue to jockey for position amongst themselves between now and the end of the season in order to determine the top three seeds in the division.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Bobby McMann - John Tavares - William Nylander Scott Laughton - Max Domi - Nicholas Robertson Steven Lorentz - David Kampf - Calle Jarnkrok

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Simon Benoit - Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goalies

Joseph Woll Anthony Stolarz

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Nicholas Robertson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill

David Kampf, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Brandon Carlo

Looking at the previous meeting between the Maple Leafs and the Sharks, as well as upcoming games on Toronto's schedule

Tonight's game between the Maple Leafs and the Sharks will be the second and final regular-season meeting between these two teams.

Earlier this month, the two sides faced off in Toronto, with the Sharks picking up a stunning 3-2 shootout win to snap a five-game win streak for the Maple Leafs.

The game saw Toronto jump out to an early 2-0 lead in the second period, however, the well ran dry, with the Sharks then able to even things up in the third, before clinching a shootout win.

Given that, Toronto will be looking to even up the regular-season series tonight before packing up and heading to LA on Saturday for a showdown with the Kings. From there, the team will head to Anaheim for the second leg of a back-to-back on Sunday against the Ducks.

