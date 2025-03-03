  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for game against the San Jose Sharks| March 3, 2025

Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for game against the San Jose Sharks| March 3, 2025

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Mar 03, 2025 13:06 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for game against the San Jose Sharks| March 3, 2025 (Imagn)

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action on Monday against the San Jose Sharks. Toronto enters play tonight in first in the Atlantic Division with a 38-20-2 record. The Sharks are the only team in the league with less than 40 points on the season.

Ad

The Leafs have a few major injuries to note for tonight. Left wing Max Pacioretty, center Calle Jarnkrok and defenseman Jani Hakanpaa are all on injured reserve. Center Steven Lorentz is also out tonight.

With that in mind, this is what their lineup should look like. Bear in mind that it is subject to change before the puck drops tonight:

Forwards:

  1. LW Matthew Knies - C Auston Matthews - RW Mitch Marner
  2. LW Pontus Holmberg - C John Tavares - RW William Nylander
  3. LW Bobby McMann - C Max Domi - RW Nicholas Robertson
  4. LW Connor Dewar - C David Kampf - RW Ryan Reaves
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Defensive Pairs:

  1. Morgan Rielly - Oliver Ekman-Larsson
  2. Jake McCabe - Philippe Myers
  3. Simon Benoit - Conor Timmins

Goaltenders:

  • Anthony Stolarz
  • Joseph Woll

Powerplay Units:

  1. Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews
  2. Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Nicholas Robertson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill Lines:

  1. David Kampf, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Philippe Myers
  2. Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Conor Timmins

The Leafs are coming off another overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in which they scored six goals and moved back into first place in their division.

Ad

Odds for tonight's Maple Leafs matchup and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heavy favorites at home against the San Jose Sharks. Here are the full odds according to Odds Shark:

  • Toronto is -323 to win outright.
  • The Sharks are +245 on the moneyline.
  • The puck line is Toronto -1.5, which is -140.
  • The Sharks are +120 to cover the line.
  • The total is six goals.
  • The over is -115, and the under is -105.
Ad
The Maple Leafs are heavy favorites (Getty)
The Maple Leafs are heavy favorites (Getty)

After tonight, Toronto has a three-game road trip. They face the Vegas Golden Knights (March 5 at 10 p.m. EST), the Colorado Avalanche (March 8 at 7 p.m. EST) and finally the Utah Hockey Club (March 10 at 10 p.m. EST).

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी