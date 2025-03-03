Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for game against the San Jose Sharks| March 3, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action on Monday against the San Jose Sharks. Toronto enters play tonight in first in the Atlantic Division with a 38-20-2 record. The Sharks are the only team in the league with less than 40 points on the season.

The Leafs have a few major injuries to note for tonight. Left wing Max Pacioretty, center Calle Jarnkrok and defenseman Jani Hakanpaa are all on injured reserve. Center Steven Lorentz is also out tonight.

With that in mind, this is what their lineup should look like. Bear in mind that it is subject to change before the puck drops tonight:

Forwards:

LW Matthew Knies - C Auston Matthews - RW Mitch Marner LW Pontus Holmberg - C John Tavares - RW William Nylander LW Bobby McMann - C Max Domi - RW Nicholas Robertson LW Connor Dewar - C David Kampf - RW Ryan Reaves

Defensive Pairs:

Morgan Rielly - Oliver Ekman-Larsson Jake McCabe - Philippe Myers Simon Benoit - Conor Timmins

Goaltenders:

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Powerplay Units:

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Nicholas Robertson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill Lines:

David Kampf, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Philippe Myers Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Conor Timmins

The Leafs are coming off another overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in which they scored six goals and moved back into first place in their division.

Odds for tonight's Maple Leafs matchup and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heavy favorites at home against the San Jose Sharks. Here are the full odds according to Odds Shark:

Toronto is -323 to win outright.

The Sharks are +245 on the moneyline.

The puck line is Toronto -1.5, which is -140.

The Sharks are +120 to cover the line.

The total is six goals.

The over is -115, and the under is -105.

The Maple Leafs are heavy favorites (Getty)

After tonight, Toronto has a three-game road trip. They face the Vegas Golden Knights (March 5 at 10 p.m. EST), the Colorado Avalanche (March 8 at 7 p.m. EST) and finally the Utah Hockey Club (March 10 at 10 p.m. EST).

