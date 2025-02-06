Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Seattle Kraken | Feb. 6 2025

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs will aim to make it three wins in a row when they collide with the Seattle Kraken on the road. After a three-game skid to close out January, the team returned to the win column with a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, followed by a 6-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

On the flip side, the Kraken are in the midst of a two-game skid, most recently suffering a 5-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings earlier in the week.

While the Maple Leafs have been battling the Florida Panthers for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, the Kraken seem to be out of contention for the Wild Card race in the Western Conference unless something drastic changes.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Max Domi Max Pacioretty - John Tavares - William Nylander Bobby McMann - Pontus Holmberg - Nicholas Robertson Steven Lorentz - David Kampf - Ryan Reaves

Defense

Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Morgan Rielly - Oliver Ekman-Larsson Simon Benoit - Conor Timmins

Goalies

Joseph Woll

Matt Murray

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Auston Matthews Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Max Pacioretty, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Nicholas Robertson

Penalty Kill

David Kampf, Steven Lorentz, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Conor Timmins

Looking at the odds for tonight's Maple Leafs vs Kraken game, as well as upcoming games on Toronto's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Seattle Kraken, it should come as no surprise that Toronto is a comfortable betting favorite, given how well they've played this season compared to Seattle.

On DraftKings, Toronto is a -155 favorite while Seattle is a +130 underdog. Based on the latest odds, it would take a $155 bet on Toronto to win $100, while a $100 bet on the Kraken as the underdogs could win $130.

Following tonight's game, the Maple Leafs will head to Vancouver for an All-Canadian showdown with the Canucks on Saturday before enjoying two weeks off for the Four Nations Face-Off tournament, where Auston Matthews is set to compete for Canada.

The team will then be back in action on Feb. 22 when they host the Carolina Hurricanes, before embarking on a four-game road stretch that will see them play the Blackhawks, Bruins, Rangers and Penguins.

