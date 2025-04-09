Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for game against the Tampa Bay Lightning | April 9, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs will wrap up a two-game road trip on Wednesday when they collide with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The team came up short against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, snapping a four-game win streak that saw them pick up wins over the LA Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay is heading into the showdown with momentum on their side after a 5-1 win over the Rangers on Monday.

While both teams still have five games left on their regular season schedules, they have already clinched playoff spots in the Atlantic Division.

The big question is whether the standings will hold up or if fans will see some shuffling among the top four teams before the start of the postseason.

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner Bobby McMann - John Tavares - William Nylander Scott Laughton - Max Domi - Calle Jarnkrok Steven Lorentz - Pontus Holmberg - Nicholas Robertson

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Chris Tanev Simon Benoit - Philippe Myers

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz Joseph Woll

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Nicholas Robertson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill

Pontus Holmberg, Mitch Marner, Simon Benoit, Chris Tanev Scott Laughton, Matthew Knies, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Brandon Carlo

Looking at the previous meetings between the Maple Leafs and the Lightning this season, and upcoming games on Toronto's schedule

Wednesday's clash between the Maple Leafs and the Lightning will be their fourth and final regular-season meeting this campaign.

In October, they faced off in Toronto, with the Maple Leafs picking up a 5-2 win. On Nov. 30, they met again and Toronto left with a 5-3 victory on the road.

The Leafs were able to jump out to a 3-0 lead in the regular-season series with a 5-3 win at home on Jan. 20.

Following Wednesday's game, Toronto will head back home to host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, which will kick off a back-to-back as it will then face the Hurricanes on the road.

