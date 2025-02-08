Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto’s projected lineup for game against the Vancouver Canucks | Feb. 8, 2025

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to make it four in a row when they head to Vancouver for a showdown with the Canucks in what will be their final game before the start of the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament.

After picking up wins over the Oilers, Flames,and most recently the Kraken, the team will be looking to head into the break with another win.

The Vancouver Canucks are in the midst of a two-game win streak that has seen them pick up wins over the Colorado Avalanche and more recently the San Jose Sharks.

While Toronto has positioned itself to punch its ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Canucks are looking to fend off the Calgary Flames, who sit just behind them in the Western Conference playoff race.

Trending

Toronto Maple Leafs projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Max Domi William Nylander - John Tavares - Mitch Marner Bobby McMann - Pontus Holmberg - Nicholas Robertson Max Pacioretty - David Kampf - Steven Lorentz

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Oliver Ekman-Larsson Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Simon Benoit - Philippe Myers

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Powerplay

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Bobby McMann, Max Domi, Max Pacioretty, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Morgan Rielly

Penalty Kill

David Kampf, Steven Lorentz, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Conor Timmins

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Maple Leafs and Canucks, as well as upcoming games on Toronto's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Maple Leafs and the Canucks, Toronto is sitting as a very slight betting favorite, which shouldn't come as a surprise given how well it has played this season.

On FanDuel, Toronto is a -140 favorite, while Vancouver is a +116 underdog. Meanwhile, over on BallyBet, these odds are even closer, with Toronto sitting on -115 odds and Vancouver sitting on -105 odds.

Based on the current lines, it would take a $140 bet on Toronto as the favorites to win $100 on FanDuel, while a $100 bet on Vancouver as the underdog would turn a $116 profit.

Following tonight's game, and the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament, Toronto will be back in action on Feb. 22 when it collides with the Carolina Hurricanes in the first leg of a back-to-back that will then see the team face off with the Blackhawks on Feb. 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback