Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Vegas Golden Knights | Nov 20, 2024

Tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs will look to make it three straight when they face off with the Vegas Golden Knights. While Toronto is fresh off back-to-back overtime wins over Washington and Edmonton, Vegas will be looking to bounce back from a 5-2 loss to the Capitals on Sunday which dropped them to 11-5-2 on the season.

Toronto is sitting in second in the Atlantic Division with a record of 11-6-2 that sees them behind only the defending Stanley Cup Champions in the divisional standings. On the flip side, Vegas is sitting atop the Pacific Division with the LA Kings, Calgary Flames, and Edmonton Oilers on their heels.

Ahead of tonight's game, Toronto has a handful of players sidelined. On top of Max Pacioretty, Calle Jarnkrok, Max Domi and David Kampf all being on the injured reserve list, Auston Matthews is in Munich receiving treatment for an injury.

From the sound of things, at the earliest, Matthews could return for Sunday's game against Utah, but that isn't set in stone. On top of that, Ryan Reaves is also suspended for five games, with tonight's game being the first of his suspension, and Max Domi is on IR with a lower-body injury.

With that in mind, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube has his work cut out for him when assembling tonight's lines, which are projected to be as follows:

Forwards:

LW Bobby McMann - C John Tavares - RW Mitch Marner LW Matthew Knies - C Pontus Holmberg - RW William Nylander LW Nicholas Robertson - C Fraser Minten - RW Nikita Grebyonkin LW Connor Dewar - C Steven Lorentz - RW Alex Steeves

Defense:

Morgan Rielly - Simon Benoit Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Conor Timmins

Goalies:

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Powerplay:

Matthew Knies, John Tavares, Mitch Marner, Morgan Rielly, William Nylander Bobby McMann, Nikita Grebyonkin, Nicholas Robertson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Timmins

Penalty Kill:

Pontus Holmberg, Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev Steven Lorentz, Matthew Knies, Simon Benoit, Conor Timmins

Looking at the odds for tonight's Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights game, as well as upcoming games for Toronto

Ahead of tonight's Maple Leafs vs Golden Knights game, the odds are split nearly right down the middle, with Toronto sitting as slight favorites. On DraftKings, the team has -130 odds to win, while on the flip side, the Golden Knights are +110 underdogs.

On FanDuel the odds are even closer, with Toronto sitting as a -126 favorite and the Golden Knights sitting as +105 underdogs. To simplify these numbers, it would take a $126 bet on the Maple Leafs as the favorites to win $100, while a $100 bet on the Golden Knights as the underdogs would win $105.

Of course, between now and when the game starts these odds could wind up changing depending on which team fans are betting on.

Following tonight's game, the Maple Leafs will enjoy several days of rest before hosting the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday. From there, the team will hit the road for a two-game stretch that will see them play the Florida Panthers on Wednesday and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 30 to wrap up the month.

