Marner game-winner, Crosby’s 3 helpers and more: 3 reasons why Team Canada won 4-3 in OT over Team Sweden in 4 Nations Face-Off opener 

Team Canada pulled out a gutsy 4-3 win in overtime against Team Sweden after blowing a 3-1 lead in the third period on Wednesday night at Bell Centre in Montreal. The game ended in a 3-3 tie in regulation, setting up a 10-minute, 3-on-3 overtime period.

Mitch Marner scored at the 6:06 mark of the extra frame to give the Canadian side the win. Nathan MacKinnon (PPG) opened the scoring less than a minute into the game with Brad Marchand and Mark Stone getting the other tallies for Team Canada.

Meanwhile, Jonas Brodin, Adrian Kempe and Joel Eriksson Ek scored for Sweden. Lucas Raymond added two assists with Filip Gustavsson making 24 saves on the night, including several highlight-reel saves.

Here’s a closer look at three reasons why Team Canada won in overtime over Team Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off opener.

3 reasons why Team Canada won 4-3 in OT over Team Sweden at 4 Nations Face-Off opener

#3. Effective power play

The Canadian side made the most of its lone opportunity with the man advantage, scoring 56 seconds into the game. Canadian captain Sidney Crosby made a brilliant behind-the-back pass to find Nathan MacKinnon wide-open at the side of the net.

The goal opened the scoring in what was a dominant first period for the Canadian side.

Here’s a look at the goal:

At the time, it looked like Canada would run away with the game. However, the Swedes hung tough to force a highly entertaining overtime period.

#2. Crosby’s three assists

Sidney Crosby had a whale of a game for Team Canada, notching three assists on the night. Crosby set up MacKinnon’s power play tally, then set up a beauty by Mark Stone in the second period to make the game 3-1.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Crosby led a rush into the Sweden zone, held up at the net, and dished the puck to a streaking Stone who buried the puck past Filip Gustavsson. The play was made possible by the lack of backchecking from Swedish forward Mika Zibanejad.

Crosby’s three assists earned him the game’s first star.

#1. Marner game-winner

Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner ended the night with a beautiful wrist shot in overtime. Marner, who had been on the ice with Connor McDavid earlier in the overtime frame, found himself alongside Sidney Crosby.

The duo didn’t disappoint as they made the Swedes pay.

Here’s a look at the goal:

The goal started with Crosby gaining the Sweden zone. He dropped the puck back to Marner who had just gotten back into the play after defending in his own end. Marner had no passing play, but managed to sell the pass, then rifled the shot to win the win.

Marner’s winner nabbed him the game’s second star as he played over 21 minutes on 29 shifts on the night.

