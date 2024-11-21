Marner, Nylander’s multi-point game, Woll’s 26-save shutout and more: 3 reasons for Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-0 win over Vegas Golden Knights 

The Toronto Maple Leafs played a tough, physical game, shutting out the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Fraser Minten scored his first NHL goal, with William Nylander getting his 13th of the year on the power play, and Pontus Holmberg adding an empty-netter to seal the victory.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Leafs played one of the most physical games this season, turning up the heat following Zach Whitecloud’s hit on Matthew Knies during the second period.

Here’s a look at three reasons why Toronto shut out Vegas on Wednesday.

3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs shut out Vegas Golden Knights

#3. Leafs played a highly physical game

The Toronto Maple Leafs have morphed into a hard-nosed, physical team under Craig Berube. That physicality was on display on Wednesday night. The Leafs came out with a tight-checking approach against a high-flying Vegas team.

However, the Leafs turned up the heat following the hit that knocked Knies out of the game. Simon Benoit engaged Whitecloud, leading to a brawl after the whistle.

Overall, the hits were even at 29-27 in favor of Vegas. But it was the sheer physicality and the grit the Leafs showed that made the difference.

All told, the Leafs blocked 25 shots and played a tight defensive game around goaltender Joseph Woll.

#2. Joseph Woll was solid

Joseph Woll earned the game’s first star, making 26 saves for the win. While Woll didn’t stand on his head, he did make several key saves, particularly when the game was still 1-0.

One specific sequence that stands out was the save Woll made shorthanded. During the Leafs' first power play, a clearing attempt led to an odd-man rush where Woll had to bail out the power play in the third period. John Tavares picked up the rebound and fired a pass to Mitch Marner.

Marner then went on a 2-on-1 with William Nylander, leaving Nylander to shoot the puck. Nylander rifled a laser beam that beat Adin Hill to make it 2-0 three minutes into the third period.

Woll held the fort as the Golden Knights pressured late in the game. Woll’s performance was a highly encouraging one, especially when considering the injury issues he’s dealt with this season.

#1. Marner, Nylander led the way

The Leafs got encouraging performances from depth players like Pontus Holmberg and prospect Fraser Minten. However, it was the top guns that led the way. Marner finished the night with two assists to continue his torrid pace, while Nylander had a goal and an assist.

Nylander earned the game’s second star, proving that he’s truly lived up to the hype following his massive contract extension. As for Marner, he has become the Leafs' best player, especially in the wake of Auston Matthews’ undisclosed upper-body injury.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will get a short break as they don’t play until Sunday against the Utah Hockey Club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback