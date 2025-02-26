Marner scores twice, 3rd-period comeback, and more: 3 reasons behind Toronto Maple Leafs' thrilling OT win over Boston Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs rallied from a 3-1 deficit to get a thrilling 5-4 overtime victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night at the TD Garden. Mitch Marner scored with less than a minute to go in the extra frame to give the Leafs the two points.

Marner added a power play goal early in the third, with Morgan Rielly, Nick Robertson, and Pontus Holmberg scoring for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, David Pastrnak scored twice for the Boston Bruins with Brad Marchand (PPG) and Morgan Geekie (PPG) getting the others.

So, here’s a look at the three key reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs pulled out a thrilling overtime victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs over in OT over Boston Bruins

#3 Stolarz’s 32 saves

Anthony Stolarz was solid in goal once again, despite giving up four goals on the night. Stolarz was good when he needed to be, especially in the extra frame when he made two crucial saves. The most important one led to the game-winner after the Bruins crashed the net.

Stolarz was knocked over but still kept the puck out. After the ensuing scramble in the Toronto crease, Leafs captain Auston Matthews chipped the puck to a streaking Mitch Marner who deked out Jeremy Swayman for the winner.

Overall, Stolarz continues to provide the Leafs with reliable goaltending when the team needs it the most.

#2 Third-period rally

The Leafs entered the third period down 3-1. However, Mitch Marner got a huge power play goal less than a minute into the third to make the game a one-goal affair.

Then, Nick Robertson took a great pass from Morgan Rielly, heading down the left side and burying the shot to tie the game.

While Pastrnak put the Bruins ahead midway through the third, the Leafs poured on the pressure late in the period, getting the equalizer from Pontus Holmberg. Holmberg has now scored in three straight games, saving his sixth of the season at the most crucial moment in the game.

#1 Marner scores twice

Mitch Marner was money in the bank for the Leafs. His 17th of the season was key in closing the gap on the Bruins. Then, his breakaway goal in overtime was the difference on the night.

Here’s a look at the tally:

Marner’s nifty move gave the Toronto Maple Leafs two crucial points in the standings, keeping them in first place in the Atlantic Division. The Leafs will take on the New York Rangers on Friday night at Madison Square Garden in what should be an entertaining Original Six matchup.

